Lauren London Shuts Down Diddy Dating Rumors

Diddy posted then deleted two photos of himself with Lauren London on Instagram, which instantly caused rumors to swirl online that the two famous widows were dating. London’s lover, Nipsey Hussle, was tragically murdered last year in Los Angeles, while Diddy’s ex-wife, Kim Porter, sadly died in 2018 from pneumonia.

The pictures Diddy initially shared on his Instagram on February 19, were two black and white photos of himself and London. However, they were not recent photos. The pictures posted were taken back in January at the annual Roc Nation Brunch before the Grammys. You can tell by the outfits each of them is wearing that these pics were snapped from the fancy pre-Grammy event on January 25.

Diddy has previously shared numerous pictures from the Roc Nation Brunch, so for him to randomly post a few throwbacks didn’t seem strange. But because the photos appear to show him flirting with London, 35, it set the rumor mill on fire. He captioned the pictures, “#lostfiles… @laurenlondon” with a blue heart emoji.

Y’all really made Diddy delete this pic of Lauren …my gosh. pic.twitter.com/WSnbUYpvLX — JAMELIA (@ANTIMELIA__) February 20, 2020

However, London and Diddy, 50, didn’t arrive at the event as a couple. In fact, London’s date with Nispey’s sister Samantha Smith.

While most people on Twitter had trouble believing that the two were an item, considering London is best friends with Diddy’s ex Cassie and the fact that she’s been friends with Diddy from even before she met Nipsey, there were a few believers out there, and the actress was not having it.

London Took To Instagram To Clear Up All Diddy Dating Rumors As Complete Nonsense

Considering it’s been less than a year since she lost Nipsey, London made it known that she does not want to spend her time and energy fending off rumors that she’s already moved on from the loss and found love with a man she considers a close friend.

London captioned her no-nonsense Instagram post: “I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though.”

Diddy Re-Posted His Photo With London With A New Caption Calling Her ‘My Sister’

Following the backlash of scathing comments Diddy received online, fans shaming him for seemingly making a move on London likely caused him to initially delete the photos. However, Diddy later re-upped one of the photos on his Instagram stories on February 20.

Diddy proceeded to share a series of black and white pictures with the caption “lost files” featuring not just him with London, but photos with his son and Jay Z. Seemingly dispelling the rumors he was romantically involved with London, Diddy changed up the caption of his pictures with London to read, “More Lost Files… Me & My Sister @laurenlondon at the @rocnation brunch.”

Earlier this month, hip hop mogul continued to share photos from what appears to be one of his favorite parties, which hosted by Jay Z and Beyonce. Other celebrities in attendance included Rihanna DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel, Meek Mill, Winnie Harlow, Ella Mai, Usher, Kelly Rowland, June Ambrose, Robert Kraft, Mike Rubin, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Rel Howery, and La La Anthony.

