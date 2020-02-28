Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton: Are They Still Married in 2020? Where Are They Today?

Are Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton still married today? Where are the Love is Blind fan favorites now? The two married one another in the season finale of Love is Blind, the hit Netflix show. But filming ended in 2018, and their courtship was certainly less than “normal.” So are they still together in 2020?

Fans of the adorable couple might not find too much in the way of relationship proof on either of their Instagram accounts — but that’s likely just because of legal rules for what they were and weren’t allowed to post, prior to the finale.

Yes, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still together. A lovestruck Speed confirmed this happy news to Elite Daily. “Yes, me and Cameron are still together!” she gushed. “Oh my God. We’re so happy. It’s just, like, every day we learn more and more about each other, and we honestly fall more and more in love with each other.”

Speed also revealed that her families were doing well with the adjustment. “Our families are getting along great,” she said to the online publication. “My father comes over every Sunday [for] dinner.”

Especially eager fans will be happy to know that the Speed/Hamilton clan has grown by one — and no, they didn’t have a baby. They got a puppy, Speed said. “It’s honestly like having a kid,” she said. “That’s what I told Cam — like, he is really teaching us patience for when we get ready for a human baby.”

Speed finished, “I’ve never been so happy. Cameron is so loving — the most loving man that I’ve ever been with. I feel so fortunate to have found someone who can finally love me properly.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Speed & Hamilton Share Their Experience in the Aftermath of the Show: ‘The Happiest Day of My Life’

Since filming for Love is Blind wrapped in 2018, many people might wonder what Speed and Hamilton are up to with their careers. It looks like they’re still both pursuing the professions they were pursuing when they met one another in the pods.

Speed, per her Instagram bio, is a director, producer, model, and entrepreneur. Hamilton, on the other hand, is a scientist. Hamilton hasn’t given many interviews about his experience just yet, but he did post an Instagram the day the finale aired, captioning it, “The happiest day of my life.”

Both Speed and Hamilton did give a joint interview to The Los Angeles Times, sharing what their experience was like falling in love. Perhaps the most juicily, they both shared what their love lives were like prior to meeting one another.

Speed said,

My love life was pitiful, OK, and that’s sad to say. But being a 30-something woman in Atlanta and just having constant failed relationships, disappointments, I had really gotten to the point where I was like, OK, if I have to be by myself, I’ll accept it. I’ll just be a single, rich, elderly lady living my life. But I know how it gets lonely, and ultimately we all do want someone to really love us for who we are. So that’s what really attracted me to the show. That it wasn’t based on just aesthetics. You know what I’m saying? It was actually making it for a connection with someone.

And Hamilton shared his own experience with dating:

“For me, I felt like I was doing the typical dating scene today of dating apps [and] wasn’t finding people who are well suited for me. The format of the apps is you see a picture and swipe yes or no on it. So I was basically just picking people who weren’t a good match for me and felt frustrated by it. Casting reached out to me and asked if I was interested, and it sounded like a crazy adventure, and I said, “I’ll just keep an open mind about it and see where it goes.”

Hamilton also addressed his apparent reputation he gained from the show, of someone who has endless patience and is always calm. He said, “People have a lot to say about it. I didn’t realize how calm I do sound on the show — my voice. I don’t think I sound that calm.”

Speed and Hamilton also shared the various ways in which they’ve been struck by their newfound fame. In particular, by the lengths that internet sleuths will go to find out more about the couple. “[People online] found my master’s thesis I wrote back in 2015 and put it on Reddit,” Hamilton said. “They’re analyzing our Christmas tree similarity.”

“The backgrounds of our photos,” Speed added. “Like, does the paint color of the walls match the picture in Cameron’s picture. It’s crazy. But we’re grateful that people have been sending us so many good vibes, so it’s OK.”