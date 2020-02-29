Leap Day Deals & Sales 2020: Pizza, Krispy Kreme, Olive Garden & More

Saturday, February 29, 2020, is Leap Day and with it comes a plethora of sales, deals, and specials at all your favorite stores, eateries, and websites. Read on to find out about freebies, discounts, and how to redeem available coupons and codes.

Freebies

To celebrate our leap to National Delivery, this Leap Day, we're delivering 5 Dozen FREE doughnuts to those who bring us the world’s most special deliveries, 2020’s Leap Day Babies! FREE doughnuts, delivered FREE. Watch to find out more. https://t.co/Biv22e5rbZ pic.twitter.com/2In97OtFZc — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) February 24, 2020

Krispy Kreme: The donut chain will deliver five dozen (60!) free doughnuts to parents of Leap Day babies and the health professionals who help them bring their leaplings into the world. Simply post to Instagram or Twitter letting them know about your Leap Day “special delivery” and tag @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery. Must be within 10 miles of a participating store.

Olive Garden: If you’re a Leap Day baby, Olive Garden is giving you four free dolicini desserts on Leap Day this year.

Pizza: Other freebies just for leaplings include free pizza at Villa Italian Kitchen, a free personal pizza at Pizza Hut, a free entree at East Coast Wings, and free desserts at some Las Vegas-area restaurants.

Miller Lite: To celebrate the extra 24 hours Leap Day gives us, Miller Lite is giving away 24-packs for free. All you have to do is buy a 24-pack, scan a QR code from Instagram or Twitter and submit your receipt to get a refund for the beer via PayPal.

Kwik Chek: This Texas convenience store chain is offering free tacos on Leap Day, with two guests winning free tacos for an entire year.

Chick-fil-A: This national chicken restaurant is offering freebies at participating locations, including a chicken sandwich, a spicy chicken sandwich, nuggets or strips, depending on the location. Check your local Chick-Fil-A to find out if they’re offering any Leap Day freebies.

Quiznos: This sandwich chain is offering a deal where anyone who proposes to their significant other with a Quiznos sandwich instead of a ring will be entered into a drawing for free Quiznos at their wedding reception. This one is based around the old folklore tradition that women can do the proposing on Leap Day. To be entered, simply submit a photo or video to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #sayyestoQuiznos for a chance to win.

Special Discounts

Dollar General: DG is offering special digital coupons for Leap Day on its app, including $6 off a $25 purchase.

Caribou Coffee: Celebrate Leap Day at Caribou Coffee where if you buy one beverage at the normal price, get a second for 29 cents.

Ashley HomeStore: Take 29 percent off online or in-store as a Leap Day sale, plus online shoppers can get an additional 10 percent off with the code LEAPYEAR.

7-Eleven: Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is offering an entire pizza (cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat) for just $2.29 at participating locations. You can either redeem the offer in person or through the 7NOW app. New customers can also use the promo code 29OFF50 to get $29 off a $50 delivery order.

Great Wolf Lodge: This hotel/waterpark combo is offering a deal where travelers can stay with them for $29 per person at any of the 18 U.S. locations using the code LEAPYEAR. You have to book on February 29 and the booking must fall between April 13 and May 21. Minimum of two guests per room.

Olive Garden: In addition to free desserts for leaplings, Olive Garden is offering a discount for everyone else: a $5 take-home entree is just $2.29. Customers must choose between fettuccine alfredo, five-cheese Ziti al Forno, and spaghetti with meat sauce.

Reebok: This athleticwear chain is offering $29.99 deals online with the code LEAP on February 29.

Topshop and Topman: Customers get 20 percent off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $20 with the code LEAP20.

Stella Artois: Stella’s UnCancel campaign is asking customers to share the brand’s short film with the hashtag #UnCancelPromo on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Then you’ll be able to get a rebate for up to a 24-pack of Stella if you make your purchase between February 26-29. You have until March 14 to redeem your rebate. Details can be found at the Stella website.

#Uncancel Plans this Leap DayCanceling plans has become far too common. “I have to work late.” “I need to feed the dog.” “My refrigerator broke”. “I’m sick.” (cough, cough) It’s easy to forget how quickly time passes without seeing those that matter. See what happens when we hosted a café (and a little social experiment) to surprise people with exactly how much their time together is worth. In celebration of the extra 24hrs we’re gifted on Leap Day, and to make it a little easier to connect with those that matter most, we started a $366,000 Stella Leap Day Beer Fund. Learn how you can claim your share of the fund and join the #uncancel movement here: http://stellaarto.is/LeapDay 2020-02-26T15:09:47.000Z

Motel 6: Get 20 percent off rates if you book through Motel 6’s Leap Year page for a stay that falls between February 29 and March 31, 2020, at participating locations.

Legal Sea Food: This East Coast seafood restaurant is offering a Leap Day special of two one-pound steamed lobsters and two sides for $29 (excludes airport locations).

MAPCO: This convenience store chain is offering rewards members 16 oz cans of Bang, Full Throttle, Monster, NOS, Reign, and Rockstar energy drinks for $2.29. All 8.4 oz Red Bull drinks will also be $2.29.

Red Mountain Resort: This resort in Utah is offering 29 percent off an “Essential Retreat” package for one of its luxury villas for June 1 through August 31, 2020, if the booking is made on February 29.

