LEGO Masters Season 1 Contestants & Cast Spoilers

A new competition series starts airing on FOX Wednesday, Feb 5 at 8 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. LEGO Movie star Will Arnett is the host of the series.

Contestants on LEGO Masters range from 23 to 65 years old. The contestants, who will be divided into groups of two, will compete in challenges involving LEGO bricks. At the end of the season, the final teams will face off for a cash prize, a LEGO trophy, and the ultimate title: LEGO Master.

There will be a lineup of expert LEGO judges that encourage builders to take the high risk, high reward mentality.

Here’s what you should know:

Meet the Teams

Boone and Mark: The Bearded Builders – Boone is a 35-year-old Pre-K teacher from Troutdale, Oregon. Mark, on the other hand, is a 36-year old HVAC installer coming from Oregon City, Oregon. Their strengths are technical building and apocalyptic worlds.

Mel and Jermaine: East Coast Brickers – Mel, 39, is in law enforcement. He is from Glen Burnie, Maryland. Jermaine, 37, is from Bronx, New York. He is a technical cell phone consultant. Their team’s strength is that they are great storytellers and they’re good at building tall skyscrapers.

Krystle and Amie: The Unicorns – Both members of The Unicorns come from Dallas, Texas. Krystle is a 30-year-old game designer, and Amie is a 34-year-old Software engineer. Their strengths are great storytelling and character assembly.

Manny and Nestor: Father & Son BFFS – Both members of this team are from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Manny, 35, is a barber, and his father, Nestor, is a 65-year-old retired truck driver. Their strengths are organic builds and mini-figuring character development.

Travis and Corey: Brothers Who Brick – These brothers, who are from New Jersey, are ones to watch because of their creativity, ingenuity and speed. Travis, 29, is a preschool teacher, and Corey, 34, is a LEGO Engineering Instructor.

Sam and Jessica: The Eccentrics – Sam is a 45-year-old set builder from Los Angeles and Jessica is a 29-year-old artist from Redding, Connecticut. Their strengths are their ingenuity and storytelling ability.

Flynn and Richard: Married Thespians – This married couple is from Oakland, California, and they are both 52 years old. Flynn is a LEGO Engineering Teacher K-6 and Richard is a Theatrical Lighting Designer. One of the reasons to watch this team is because they are good at artistic looks and EV3 builds with sensors and motors.

Tyler and Amy: The Newlyweds – This second married couple is from Bradenton, Florida. Their strengths are sculpting, capturing shape and movement, and resourcefulness. Tyler is a 32-year-old model designer and Amy is a 28-year-old piano teacher.

Jessie and Kara: The Higher the Hair the Closer to God: The members of this religious team come from Captain Cook, Hawaii (Jessie) and Rogers, Arizona (Kara). Jessie, 48, is an administrative assistant, and Kara, 49, is a retail manager. Their team strengths are their communication and focus.

Christian and Aaron: Clark Kent & Superman – This team is comprised of Christian, 23, an army sergeant, and Aaron, 24, who is a LEGO educator. Christian is from Louisville, Kentucky, and Aaron is from Manchester, New Hampshire. Their strengths are vehicle builds and complex shaping.

Who Are The Judges?

The judges for the first season include Mayim Bialik, Terry Crews, Nicole Byer and LEGO Movie writers and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

There will also be an appearance by BB-8, C-3PO and R2-D2 in a Star Wars-themed episode.

LEGO Masters debuts on Wednesday, Feb 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following The Masked Singer on FOX.

