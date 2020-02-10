Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Girlfriend Camila Morrone to the Oscars

On Sunday evening, A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio brought his girlfriend of two years, Camila Morrone, to the Oscars.

While the two didn’t walk the red carpet together, they were seated next to one another during the ceremony.

The 22-year-old stunned in an angelic cream-colored dress. Morrone hails from Los Angeles, and was born to Argentine parents. Her career kicked off in 2016, when she appeared on the cover page of Vogue Turkey.

To date, she has modeled for Coach and Topshop campaigns.

According to Oprah Magazine, Morrone was raised by parents in the industry but never wanted to act. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she shared, “I saw them struggle their whole lives to be financially independent actors, and seeing them go through that, I was kind of turned off to it. There was so much angst around acting, and it was such a topic of conversation—never knowing where your next paycheck is going to come from. I thought: ‘I’m going to go to college. I’m going to have a normal 9-to-5 job.’ And of course, I ended up exactly like them.”

She Recently Starred in the Film ‘Mickey and the Bear’

Morrone’s acting debut came in 2013 in James Franco’s film Bukowski. She then appeared in the 2018 film Death Wish.

She tells W Magazine of her role, “I had to make out with a 13-year-old kid. I think it was his first kiss. I was 15. I became so nervous on set that I actually fainted when James Franco came to direct me.”

This year, Morrone starred in Mickey and the Bear as Mickey Peck.

The Los Angeles Times wrote that Morrone was a “marvel” in the film. They add, “Equal parts fierce, frisky and resigned, Morrone’s Mickey is that marvel in today’s teen-crazed movie climate.”

She Understands Why People Are Curious About Her Relationship

In a December 3 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone said of her relationship with DiCaprio, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps… I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

She adds that she understands why people are interested in her relationshiop– “I probably would be curious about it too.”

The actress went on to say, “I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” she said. “Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. … I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

