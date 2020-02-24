Lindsey Lagestee: A Tribute to the Dixie Crush Country Singer

Lindsey Lagestee, the lead female vocalist for country band Dixie Crush, was remembered as an inspiring person who was a gogetter who treated others with kindness “in all aspects of her life.”

She was only 25 years old when, tragically, she died after being struck by a car on her way to a performance in Chicago, Illinois on Valentine’s Day, according to CNN.

On February 22, 2020, the band confirmed that Lagastee had died in a lengthy, emotional tribute post to her on Facebook. “Today, our bandmate and friend Lindsey Renee was laid to rest in a beautiful service. Although we’ll never be able to make sense of this horrible tragedy, the one thing we do know is that we are better versions of ourselves for knowing her. Seeing the way Lindsey conducted herself and treated others in all aspects of her life, is simply inspiring. The world would be a better place if we all #lovelikelindsey,” the post began.

Her Facebook profile read, “‘She’s got the fire and the fight of a gypsy. Ain’t nothin’ stronger than the heart of Dixie’❤️💕.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Eulogy Was Written by Lindsey’s Sisters, who Remembered Her as a ‘Vibrant & Extraordinary Soul’

The band’s Facebook post read, “If you would like to be inspired, be a little better version of yourself and would like to make the world a little better place, get to know Lindsey Renee Lagestee. Spend just 3 minutes and read this beautiful eulogy, written by Lindsey’s sisters Carrie and Samantha.”

This is how that eulogy began:

“We sit here today, to both mourn the loss of a vibrant and extraordinary soul, as well as celebrate the beautiful life of our Lindsey Renee. A celebration of life is without doubt, much easier in situations where tragedy and youth are not a factor, but someone as driven, talented, and accomplished deserves more than just tears as we remember each moment and each victory,” her sisters said.

Lindsey’s obituary says she lived in South Holland, Illinois and died February 17, 2020. She was the “beloved daughter of Vaughn and Linda (nee Pratscher) Lagestee. Loving sister of Samantha Staley, Carrie Byrns, and Lauren Lagestee. Dear granddaughter of Gladys and late Emil Pratscher, Cherie and Paul Markiewicz, and Nancy and the late Willis Lagestee. Fond aunt of Andrew, Colin, Danielle, Alexander, and Amber. She was treasured by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Girlfriend of Kevin Machak.”

2. Lindsey Was an Honor Roll Student Throughout School & Graduated From College With a Doctorate in Pharmacy

Lindsey was a very accomplished person. In addition to her music career, she had earned a doctorate in Pharmacy.

“Lindsey mastered the piano after many years of lessons starting at a young age, she was a strong competitor on the field in softball, she was an honor roll student throughout grade school and high school, and graduated college at only 24 years old with a doctorate in pharmacy. She taught herself to play the guitar and her presence on stage with Dixie Crush was enough to make even complete strangers fall in love with her,” her sisters’ eulogy continued.

“Every goal she met came with complete dedication, countless hours of hard work, and a drive like no one has seen before. When Lindsey wasn’t working, studying, or practicing one of her many hobbies, she was actively trying to spend time with everyone she held dear, exercising, or on occasion when it got to be too much, she would find herself in one of her peaceful spots on the water or at a park and she would journal and pray. She was a devout Christian, and a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, girlfriend, and so much more.”

She was in a relationship with Kevin Machak, according to their Facebook pages. He posted these lyrics after her death:

“I don’t wanna live without you

I don’t wanna even breathe

I don’t wanna dream about you

Wanna wake up with you next to me.”

He shared a loving card on Facebook, writing, “I will cherish this forever. The Valentine’s Day card Lindsey Renee gave me a mere hour before the incident. She saw something in me no one else has. Please give me strength, babe.”

Heartbreakingly, he wrote, “Lindsey Renee, I always said you had the voice of angel. Now you are an angel. You were and always will be my everything. My heart has been shattered into a million pieces. But so has everyone else’s that has been touched by your beauty, talent and above all else, kindness. Thanks to everyone who has reached out with prayers & good thoughts but I guess God had other plans. Until we meet again babe…save me a dance.”

3. Lindsey Was Described as Someone Who Remembered Her Family & Friends & Filled Their Lives With Laughter

The eulogy is a testament to the tight bond Lindsey shared with her family.

“Lindsey was a go-getter and despite the immense workload, always managed to juggle everything and still find time to take her nieces and nephews bowling, or to stop by for a quick movie night or glass of wine with her sisters, plan date nights with her boyfriend and game nights with her friends, and send her parents cards for Valentine’s Day,” it read.

“Lindsey brought so much laughter and so very many smiles with her silly nature and anyone who remembers receiving her Waitress Annie videos can surely attest to that. It was so long ago that we knew the monotony of most people’s everyday lives would never be enough for her.”

The eulogy continued: “There are people who accomplish incredible things in this lifetime. There are people who are empathetic, kind and give everything they have to make sure their loved ones are secure. There are people whose beauty will stop you in your tracks. There are people who are so talented that they touch lives just by doing the things that bring themselves comfort and joy. To find every one of these attributes in just one person is a rare treasure and everyone who knew Lindsey should feel blessed beyond words to have had that absolute pleasure.”

4. Lindsey Was Described as a ‘Published Pharmacist by Day & a Country Rockstar by Night’

Lindsey, the eulogy says, “was a published pharmacist by day and a country rockstar by night, and depending on your role in her life, you will remember her as one of those more than the other, but what outshines everything else is her beautiful heart and the love that exuded from her at all times. She can’t fill prescriptions for us now or take song requests any longer, but her soul will live on both metaphorically and literally as she has touched so many lives and will live on in so many people, and also as she shines down so brightly from heaven as there is no doubt in my mind that Jesus has wrapped her up tightly in His loving arms and has given this world a truly unique and magnificent angel.”

It concluded, emotionally: “Her death was tragic, her life a masterpiece. As her good friend said, ‘She was the best of us,’ and I can’t think of a more perfect statement. There will always be a void in our hearts that only her smile could fill, but as time goes on I believe our memories will fill us with happiness instead of sadness, the anger will turn to peace, and we will embrace the sunshine and beauty of life again as our sweet Lindsey would wish for us.”

5. Lindsey Was Walking to a Bar to Perform When She Was Struck by the car

The tragedy occurred as Lindsey Lagestee “was walking to a Mount Greenwood bar to perform with her country band on Valentine’s Day when she was struck by a car,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

She lived for three days before passing away.

The newspaper reported that she was struck by a car driven by a 75 year old man who was “cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway.” Police are still investigating.

