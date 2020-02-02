WATCH: Little Caesars’ DoorDash Super Bowl 2020 Commercial

Little Caesars is teaming up with DoorDash to offer delivery services for the pizza chain’s customers and will be premiering its delivery partnership ad during Super Bowl LIV. The hilarious ad features comedian and actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on the popular sitcom The Office.

A customer in the ad calls the new delivery service the “best thing since sliced bread,” which causes the Sliced Bread Headquarters to dissolve into chaos. Check out the full Super Bowl ad below:

Rainn Wilson Attempts to Come up With Fresh Ideas Now That Sliced Bread is No Longer the ‘Best Thing’

Big news from @littlecaesars is causing chaos over at Sliced Bread. RT this tweet for a chance to win one free pizza a week for a year. #tweetzatweetza #sweepstakes No Pur Nec. 50 US/DC. 18+. Ends 10:00am ET 2/1/20. Rules: https://t.co/LvdiNlt9ir pic.twitter.com/LpIIaQuhHT — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) January 29, 2020

In the clip above, a DoorDash employee delivers a Little Caesars order to a woman who states, “Little Caesars delivery. That’s the best thing since sliced bread!” before the clip cuts over to the Sliced Bread Headquarters, and a frantic Rainn Wilson, who runs the corporation.

After an employee tells Wilson that there’s a “new best thing,” Wilson panics and starts trying to figure out how to compete with the pizza chain. A series of suggestions, including travel-sized bread, sparkle bread and magnetic bread doesn’t sit well with the Office actor, who continues to wrack his brain for a new idea.

The hilarious ad then shows Wilson demanding the corporation “run the numbers” again, while he gives himself a pep talk in the mirror to come up with fresh ideas to market bread. Thin slices, thick slices, and diagonal slices are among the proposals he comes up with as he quickly starts to unravel.

The ad ends with the Sliced Bread Headquarters on fire and in complete chaos, before the clip cuts over to Wilson delivering Little Caesars pizza for DoorDash. The commercial is everything fans of The Office would expect from Wilson’s character.

Little Caesars Marketing Executive Jeff Klein Felt the Ad Was Worth the Price to Run During the Super Bowl

Despite the hefty price tag that comes with running an ad during the Super Bowl (with 30-second ads running upwards of $5.6 million this year), Little Caesars Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Klein felt the new delivery service was worth the money.

“If we didn’t have news that we thought was worth the investment, we wouldn’t be here,” Klein said in an interview, according to CNBC. David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars also added, “It’s only fitting to use the world’s biggest stage to debut the biggest value in pizza delivery. We changed the pizza game when we introduced HOT-N-READY, and we think our fresh take on pizza delivery has the potential to do it again. We’ve taken all of the things customers love about Little Caesars: extreme value, quality and convenience, and rolled them into our new delivery service.”

Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain in the U.S., according to CNBC, and was one of the only major pizza chains in the country to not offer delivery services to its customers – until now.

If Little Caesars airs a different version of the clip during the Super Bowl, Heavy will update this post with the commercial promo once it is live. In the meantime, enjoy the clips above, and check out this this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and Super Bowl entertainment news!