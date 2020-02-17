Louis Knight on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The new season of American Idol premiered on Feb 16, 2020 and featured auditions from talented singers and musicians around the nation. Louis ‘Louie’ Knight is one of those rising stars, and the 19-year-old wowed the judges with his performance during auditions.

Knight started his audition by introducing himself to the judges in his British accent, prompting Katy Perry to say he was giving her One Direction vibes. He sang an original song while playing the piano.

Here’s what you should know about Louis ‘Louie’ Knight:

1. Knight Lives in Philadelphia

Knight currently lives in Philadelphia. He was born in London, where he and his family lived until he was 10 years old. He and his brother Max joined a soccer team to assimilate and start getting used to their new country.

Right now, Knight works as a part-time pizza delivery driver for Narberth Pizza. He graduated from high school in 2018, and his parents granted him one year to live at home and pursue music. He refers to the year as “kind of like an open-ended gap year.”

He told ABC 6 that music has been part of his life since before he can remember.

“Since I was a baby, I was humming the whole time,” he said. “And then my dad was in a band.”

He added that he got his first piano for Christmas, and then he wrote his first song when he was still a freshman in high school.

2. He is Influenced by the Death of a Close Friend

The song he performed at his American Idol audition is called “Change,” and it was written after the death a close friend of his named Russell. He said that after moving to the U.S. and joining the soccer team, Russell became part of the family.

“He was also supportive of my music,” he said in a pre-recorded interview. “He would film me playing at the piano. He sat with me when I wrote songs before. Even when you didn’t, he would always believe in you, and he’d help you see that too. He was just such a good person.”

Russell died by suicide on Jan 10, 2018. Knight has a tattoo on his arm with the words “Small Victories” to honor his friend.

In the emotional interview, Knight said he’s been trying to shed the light on the issue and help people not feel so alone. He hopes the song could help save a life, saying that’s all he could hope for.

3. The Judges Instantly Loved Him

During the performance, the judges all seemed impressed with Knight. Luke Bryan looked shocked when the song started to pick up, and Katy Perry nodded along at some points.

“I think you might be the biggest star we’ve ever had on American Idol,” Bryan said after the song was over. Perry said that’s a bold statement but also said she kind of agrees with it.

“I wouldn’t go as far as to say you are the biggest star that we’ve seen in these three seasons,” Perry said. “Gotta keep you humble… Gotta keep you wanting it.”

Richie said that “from a songwriter,” Knight was on to something big. All at once, the judges declared “You’re going to Hollywood!”

Perry went on to say “You know what’s gonna be so fun? In like five years, when you’re a big star and you won’t talk to all of us, looking back at this clip.”

4. Knight Released an EP in 2019

On Sep 20, 2019, Knight released his first EP, which has a total of five tracks. The EP, titled Small Victories has tracks that include “Just Kiss Me,” “Nights Underneath,” “Change,” “Window Shopping,” and “Straight Lines.”

The album is available to stream on Spotify. The most popular song, “Just Kiss Me” has over 32,000 streams.

The music video for “Just Kiss Me” was released on YouTube in July 2019 and has over 5,000 views.

5. He Was Featured in the American Idol 2020 Oscars Promotion

Knight was featured as one of the performers in the 2020 American Idol Academy Awards advertisement. The ad begins with host Ryan Seacrest welcoming viewers back to American Idol. It then cuts to a bus where a contestant is seen boarding, looking back at the people waving goodbye.

Knight can be seen and heard almost immediately when the bus takes off. When the riders begin singing Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” Knight is one of the first to join in.

He can also be seen singing and dancing in the background along with the other contestants.

Knight shared the promo on his Instagram, captioning it “Thank you so much to @americanidol and @abcnetwork for this opportunity and experience! Amazing to be surrounded by so much talent!”

