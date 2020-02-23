Hallmark’s ‘Love In Store’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its February TV movie series with Love In Store, starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley, and Jackee Harry. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Love In Store premieres Saturday, February 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on February 23 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m., Feb. 29 at 5 p.m., March 1 at 12 p.m., and March 10 at 4 p.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Two rival home shopping hosts are forced together while competing for a promotion. Along the way they find their on-air chemistry kindles an off-air spark.”

‘Love In Store’ Was Filmed in Canada

Love In Store was filmed in Canada, including Victoria, British Columbia, and Camosun College, IMDB reported.

Many of the scenes in this movie were filmed on set.

Here’s are some more behind-the-scenes pictures and posts.

Interestingly, this movie was originally supposed to premiere in September 2019, Deadline reported.

Meet The Cast for ‘Love In Store’

Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Terrie. Her many credits include This Is Us (Sophie, 25 episodes), Virgin River (Mel, 18 episodes), Law & Order SVU, Family Guy, This is Us (Sophie for 23 episodes), Pure Genius, The Walking Dead (Jessie Anderson for 14 episodes), American Horror Story (Young Moira/Kaylee), Save Me (Carly McKenna), True Blood (Katerina Pelham), Life Unexpected (Abby), The Ex List (Vivian), Dirt (Willa), and more. In 2018, she starred in Lifetime’s Christmas Around the Corner.

Robert Buckley stars as David. His many credits include iZombie (Major Lillywhite, 71 episodes), The Christmas Contact, Dimension 404, Powerless, Play It Again Dick (Gaston), Hart of Dixie, 666 Park Avenue (Brian), One Tree Hill (Clay for 57 episodes), Lipstick Jungle (Kirby for 20 episodes), American Heiress (Matthew Wakefield for 36 episodes), Fashion House (Michael Bauer for 70 episodes), and more.

Jackée Harry stars as Sharyn. Her credits include A Family Reunion Christmas (Aunt Dot), Christmas on My Mind, Carole’s Christmas, Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta, The Cool Kids, The Paynes (JoAnn Payne, 28 episodes), My Christmas Inn, It’s a Date, Wrapped Up in Christmas, Baby Daddy, A Husband for Christmas, Broadcasting Christmas, In the Cut, The First Family (Pauletta, 35 episodes), Girl Meets World, Let’s Stay Together, Everybody Hates Chris, 7th Heaven, The Royal Family (Ruth ‘CoCo’ Royal), 227, Amen, Another World (Lily Mason).

Holly Elissa stars as Linda. Her credits include Van Helsing, Arrow, Virgin River, Colony, The Christmas Train, Supernatural, Hellcats, Whistler (Nicole Miller for 26 episodes), Stargate SG1, and more.

Jake Ennis stars as Eric.

Also starring in the movie are:

Lisa Chandler (Emmy)

Carlo Marks (Noah)

Naika Toussaint (Hillary)

Dion Riley (Frank)

Fiona Vroom (Savannah)

Eric Gustafsson (Jordan)

Anita Brown (Maura)

Jenny Mitchell (Suzan)

Terrence Kelly (Al)

Jake Foy (Ryan)

Trevor Hinton (Photographer)

Kate Boutilier (Tour Guide)

Chelsea De Puyjalon (Audience Member)

Emma Rendell (Female Fan)

Chris Wood (Stylist)

Aurelio Di Nunzio (Director)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Winterfest Movies in January 2020: Schedule, Dates & Times