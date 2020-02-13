‘Love Is Blind’ Netflix Schedule: When Are the Next Episodes?

If you’re looking for a new reality series to get hooked on, Netflix’s Love is Blind might be your new obsession. With five episodes released all at once, you’ll have a lot of viewing to catch up on over the next few days. But once you’ve binged the episodes, you’ll likely be wondering: just how long do you have to wait until you can see the next episodes? Here’s a look at the schedule for Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind dropped the first five episodes on February 13, 2020 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. The next four episodes will drop in a week on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. After that, the finale will air on February 27, and some have said that this finale will be a two-hour special.

So here’s a recap of the release dates and times for the upcoming episodes.

Episodes 6-9 Release Times in the U.S. (February 20)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (February 19)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (February 19)

Episode 10 (Finale) Release Times in the U.S. (February 27)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (February 26)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (February 26)

This series has been advertised as a three week special event. It’s produced by Kinetic Content, who also brought Married at First Sight.

More Details About ‘Love Is Blind’

Netflix describes Love Is Blind like this: “…Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

Love Is Blind is Netflix’s latest reality series following The Circle. Some describe it as a mix between The Circle and 90 Day Fiance or Married At First Sight. There’s no big money prize like The Circle brought. Instead, contestants are simply trying to find a love that lasts a lifetime.

The first season focuses on 30 singles from Atlanta, Esquire reported. After 10 days in a blind dating lab of sorts, contestants decide if they want to just go home or get engaged. What’s unique about this show is that it follows the contestants after they leave the lab and enter the real world, showing if the connection they found “online” can last in the physical, real world. They even are sent off on a pre-wedding honeymoon to better explore their connection. If they last through the pre-wedding honeymoon, then they go back to Atlanta to plan their weddings.