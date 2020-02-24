Luke Bryan Age & Height: How Old Is the ‘American Idol’ Judge?

Luke Bryan, judge on American Idol, is 43 years old. He weighs 203 pounds and is 6’3” tall.

Luke Bryan has seen plenty of success in the country music industry since his first hit “All my Friends Say” was released in 2007. Bryan originally got his start writing country songs for other artists but eventually broke into recording his own music. He is estimated to be worth approximately $90 million.

He has since had several hits such as “Rain is a Good Thing,” “Drink a Beer,” and “Home Alone Tonight.” He has also dabbled in other business ventures such as Buck Commander, the sister company of Duck commander, founded by the Robertson family. But it was his 10 years of experience in the music industry that made him a candidate for an American Idol judge.

Here’s what we know about Luke Bryan:

Luke Bryan Is An Award-Winning Country Singer

Bryan was born on July 17th 1976 with the given name Thomas Luther Bryan. Luke began his career in the mid-2000s writing songs for Travis Tritt and Billy Currington. In 2007, Bryan and his cousin, Chad Christopher Boyd, released the album “I’ll Stay Me” which was well received. It included singles “Country Man” and “All My Friends Say.” His next album “Doin’ My Thing” was highly acclaimed and lead to the release of “Tailgates and Tanlines,” “Crash My Party” and “Kill the Lights.” Bryan’s hit singles are “Drunk On You,” Crash My Party” and “Kick the Dust Up.”

Bryan received many awards throughout his country career, including Academy of Country Music Awards, the Country Music Association Awards “Entertainer of the Year.” He sold more than seven million albums, 27 million tracks and has 16 No. 1 hit singles, reported Celebs Line.

“All My Friends Say” peaked at number 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 2007. His debut album, “I’ll Stay Me” was released on August 14, 2007 by Capitol Nashville. He can play the acoustic guitar, the electric guitar and the piano. In 2007, he appeared in the “Biscuits and Jam” episode of the reality series, Throw down with Bobby Flay.

Luke Bryan Is the Son of A Peanut Farmer

Bryan is the youngest child of Tommy, a peanut farmer, and LeClaire Bryan. His older brother Chris Bryan does in a car accident when Bryan was 19 years old. His sister, Kelly Cheshire, died in 2007 in her home from unknown causes. In 2014, Kelly’s husband, Bryan’s brother-in-law, died, Bryan and his wife Caroline took their three children, Jordan, Chris and Til.

In 2006, Bryan married his wife, Caroline, and they had two sons. Luke and Caroline first met in 1998, when they both were attending Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. He was a senior and she was a freshman, reported Good Housekeeping.

When Bryan graduated, the two broke up, with Caroline continuing to work on her degree at GSU and Luke moving to Nashville to pursue a career in country music. Several years later, Bryan and Caroline reunited when the country singer was playing a show in Statesboro on a night that Caroline happened to be in town. She decided to stop by and watch. The pair was able to spend some time together that night, and they exchanged email addresses so they could keep in touch. Luke eventually proposed to Caroline in front of the Nashville Parthenon, and in December 2006, they wed in a remote ceremony in Turks & Caicos, Good Housekeeping continues.

Shortly after they got married, Caroline learned she was pregnant with their first child, Thomas Boyer Bryan (Bo), who was born in March 2008. Two years later, the couple had their second son, Tatum Christopher Bryan (Tate).

