How Madison Prewett’s Hometown Date Could Impact Her Relationship

Last week, we saw four hometown dates on The Bachelor, and some of them were more intense than others. Madison Prewett’s hometown date with bachelor Peter Weber, in particular, could have a large effect on their relationship going forward.

Prewett has a strong belief in the Christian faith, which is something she and her family take very seriously, and that could have a lasting effect on her relationship with Weber. On top of that, Prewett is saving herself until marriage, something that had not yet come up with Weber but was discussed between Prewett and her mother on the hometown episode.

While Prewett had previously told Weber about the importance of her faith, the conversation was explored more over dinner with her parents. She explained that she wanted to find a husband who would “lead the family in faith,” and that fact was emphasized by her father later on.

The bachelor said he’d like to strengthen his own religious beliefs but was not able to answer the contestant’s father when he was pressed on whether or not he shared the same religious values.

Prewett’s Father Reportedly Did Not Give Weber His Blessing

Prewett’s parents recently celebrated 29 years of marriage, which may set the bar high for her own future husband and what she looks for in a relationship. Since Weber, famously or infamously, had sex with bachelorette Hannah Brown four times in a windmill last season, Prewett’s family is worried he doesn’t share the same beliefs and values that she does.

Ultimately, Prewett’s father did not give Weber the blessing he wanted to marry her. In fact, it seemed like he may not have approved at all. This all came after Weber confessed to Prewett that he was falling in love with her.

The 23-year-old contestant is very close with her family, and it’s possible that this rejection by her father will shake up the rest of the season, especially when it comes to how she feels about the overnight dates.

While it’s not clear who won Weber’s season of The Bachelor, fan theories suggest it could still be Prewett. Maybe her father does come around after all.

It’s Not Clear If Madison Will Want to Move Forward

WARNING: Mild spoilers for the overnight date episode (2/24) follow.

Though Prewett did accept Weber’s rose at the end of the hometown dates episode, it’s not clear if she’ll be able to move forward in the same way after overnights. At the end of the last episode, she pulled the bachelor aside to tell him some personal information.

According to Reality Steve, she tells him that if he were to sleep with someone else in the fantasy suites, it would be difficult for her to move forward in the relationship. Weber doesn’t know what to do with that information, since he has been falling in love with all three of the women left in the competition.

“Madison responds with, ‘In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum, but actions speak louder than words.’ That’s how they left it as they head to Australia. All 3 women living in the same suite in Australia. Hannah Ann’s date is first, then Victoria’s,” Reality Steve tweeted.

During the teasers for the episode, the other contestants can be seen reacting to Prewett’s news, and it’s clear from the video that Weber has been intimate with the other women, causing Prewett to get up and walk away from him. Weber is left alone at the dinner table in tears because of their confrontation.

