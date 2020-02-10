Madison Prewett Gets Caught Commenting on Her Own Instagram

Madison Prewett was caught commenting on her own Instagram account.

The comment was under a picture of her and Peter on a date that was captioned with “the most perfect date with the perfect guy.” The comment she left herself read, “Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real (and then included a red heart emoji).”

While the origin of the comment cannot be completely verified, most of the people in the world believe that she made the comment herself, by mistake. And then got caught and trolled mercilessly.

Here’s everything we know about Madison Prewett and her self-congratulatory comment:

Madison Prewett Probably Made a Fake Fan Account for Herself

It seems likely that Prewett created a fake fan account from which she could comment on herself without being identified, but when she went to make the comment, she forgot to log out of her real account. As a result, she publicly complimented herself, calling herself “genuine” and “real.” Her word choice here is ironic because the comment was neither genuine nor real.

The incident was well documented on the internet before she deleted the comment. Then, another woman commented on the photo from another account and claimed ownership of Prewett’s fake comment, and said that she was accidentally “logged into Madi’s from when she got back from filming.” This woman’s account had no information and is believed to actually belong to Prewett.

After this woman (Prewett) made her comment, Prewett replied (to herself) from her real account saying, “hahahaha you’re good… it happens love youuuu.” After that, another account posted a story that completely explained the situation that had transpired. It read that Prewett’s “sisters [had] access to her account, and they commented.” It was unclear who was providing this explanation or how this individual knew that Prewett’s sisters were the ones who had accidentally posted from Prewett’s account.

Someone Made Another Fan Account Called @TeamMadisonPrewett

The second fan account, @teammadisonprewett, was made the day ABC released contestant photos on Facebook in September. At the time of its creation, there was only one photo of Prewett released, and viewers only knew her first name. This account is also considered to be the property of Prewett herself, because at the time it was created, no one would have known her last name. Today, it contains 55 posts, many of which are images her her kissing Peter. This account has 1,710 followers. It is unclear if these followers are legitimate.

An attempt was made to set the record straight on the second fan page, with a post that read, “Madi didn’t comment that on under her own picture. Her sisters has [sic] access to her account, and they commented. So PLEASE stop saying that she made a fan page & commented that. Don’t go around SPREADING lies, it’s honestly PATHETIC.” The post has been deleted, but is visible here.

What followed was retribution delivered swiftly by more than 100,000 people on the internet who went in depth on the fan account and all the fake commenting.

At this point, there are nine different Madison Prewett fan accounts on Instagram. One calls her “gorgeous and sweet.” Another has no posts whatsoever. Most of them contain the same pictures. There is also a second Madison Prewett Instagram account with five posts and 1,297 followers, where she is commenting as herself. Then, there’s this account, which could belong to the sisters she claimed were logging into her account, although these people look nothing like her.

