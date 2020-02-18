Madison Prewett’s Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to know

When Season 24 of The Bachelor first premiered, an early standout from the 30 contestants vying for the heart of Peter Weber was Madison Prewett, who literally flew in on a cardboard plane.

The 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama, works as a foster parent recruiter and has a budding business as a freelance photographer. The Auburn University graduate has a ton of school spirit and is a major Tigers basketball fan since her father, Chad Prewett, is the team’s Director of Operations. Madison is incredibly close to her family and having a deep religious faith is the foundation of their relationships.

Madison’s parents, Chad and Tonya, tied the knot 29 years ago and in addition to Madison, have two other daughters, Mallory and Mary.

Here’s what you need to know about Madison’s parents and family:

1. Madison Is Best Friends With Her Two Sisters

It comes as no surprise to learn that Madison and her sisters are extremely close. Mallory, 20, who attends college at Auburn, her sister’s alma matter, shared a heartfelt Instagram, tribute on Madison’s birthday. She wrote, “Thanks for being the best big sister in the entire world! Idk what I would do without ur constant encouragement & love for me. U make me better! I hope u have the best day everrr!” Madison commented in response, “MALLORY KATE – I love you forever. The biggest privilege is being your sister.”

Madison’s youngest sister Mary, who’s a senior in high school, is following her legacy on the basketball court. The entire family was there to cheer on Mary as her team as they clinched the AAA State Tournament on February 15.

2. Her Father Chad Prewett Is Auburn’s Basketball Director of Operation

While Prewett has become a reality-TV star after becoming a frontrunner on The Bachelor, her father, Chad Prewett, is already a local celebrity as the Auburn Tigers men’s director of operations under head coach Bruce Pearl. Chad is entering his sixth year under Pearl, and he’s had an extremely successful run thus far. Last season, the Tiger were SEC champions and made it all the way to the Final Four.

Prewett’s parents, Chad and Tonya, have been married for 29 years, which has set the bar for the kind of marriage Madison aspires to have one day.

3. Chad & Tonya Prewett Married When They Were Only 18 Years Old

On their 28th anniversary in 2018, Tonya reminisced about their sweet marriage story. While on vacation in Hawaii Tony wrote on Instagram, “Chad and I got married when we were 18. So young… but we knew. People didn’t believe a marriage that started that young would last. It did. It hasn’t always been easy, but it has certainly been worth it. Our waiter at dinner last night asked how many years we had been married. We said 28!! He said, “Wow, what’s the SECRET?” Chad said, ‘Keep God in the center of your relationship.’ He thought for a minute and then said, ‘That’s not a secret to keep.’ Such a profound response.”

Chad and Tonya appear to be nothing short of relationship goals. And when it’s not basketball season, they travel all over the world together to places like Jerusalem, Ireland, and England. They bring their daughters along for the fun sometimes, too. For their anniversary in 2019, Chad shared on Instagram, “I love you more and more every day @tonyaprew. Happy Anniversary! #29years.”

4. Madison & Her Mom Tanya Won Big On ‘The Price Is Right’

The Bachelor is not Prewett’s first time on reality TV. The 23-year-old took home $8,000 from the CBS game show The Price Is Right in April 2019. Prewett told Alabama.com that she and her mom decided to buy tickets on a whim while on a trip to Los Angeles, and after running late and missing the early showtime taping, they were able to attend the 1 p.m. show.

“We were so upset, but we knew there was a reason why we didn’t make it there on time,” Prewett said.

The Alabama beauty was called down to the stage to play the game “It’s In the Bag,” in which she had to match grocery store items to the correct price. She could’ve kept playing to reach the highest possible payout of $16,000, but Prewett decided to stop while she was ahead.

“It was a blur in the moment,” Prewett told Alabama.com, “this weird out of body experience.” As for what she wanted to buy with the new money she said, “I’m still thinking and praying on that.”

5. Prewett Is Saving Herself For Marriage & Peter’s Sexual Prowess Doesn’t Sit Well With Her Father

There’s always at least one virgin on every cycle of The Bachelor, and this season it is Madison. After Weber famously had sex four times in a windmill with Hannah Brown during her season of The Bachelorette, Madison’s father has some misgivings about his dating style. He does not approve of Peter sleeping with fellow contestants while he’s dating his daughter and refuses to give the pilot his approval.

This will likely play a huge part come finale time. As previewed, last-minute information received by host Chris Harrison nearly causes Peter to pass out just before he’s supposed to propose. While no one knows who Peter ultimately chooses in the end, mainly because he hasn’t officially made a decision yet, there are fan theories and rumors that lead many to believe Madison ultimately gets the ring.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Winner: Did Venmo Reveal Who Won?