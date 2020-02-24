Madison Prewett’s virginity may play a part in her Fantasy Suite decision, according to promos for tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. The reality star, who admitted to Peter Weber earlier this season that she’s still a virgin, appears to give Weber an ultimatum during tonight’s highly anticipated overnight dates episode.

In a clip shared on the official Bachelor Instagram page, Prewett can be seen telling Weber that she “wouldn’t be able to say yes to an engagement if [Weber] slept with the other women,” to which Weber responds, “I have been intimate, I can’t lie to you about that.” Prewett can then be seen getting up and walking away, while Weber tearfully whispers “I’m sorry.”

The entire clip is pretty dramatic, and sets the pace for the “bombshell” Season 24 finale. Although it’s not altogether surprising that Prewett, who is deeply religious, would be put off by Weber sleeping with the other contestants, we have reason to believe the clip is just cleverly edited to add some extra drama and suspense before tonight’s episode airs.

Keep reading for spoilers on Prewett’s Fantasy Suite decision, and to find out who makes it through to the finale. However, this is your MAJOR BACHELOR SPOILER WARNING! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s episode.

Promos Suggest Weber Had Sex With at Least One Contestant, But Nothing Has Been Confirmed

Although the promos for tonight’s episode suggest that Weber had sex with at least one contestant, it’s still unclear at this time if that’s true, and if it is, which contestant he slept with. Viewers should already be used to the skillful editing the network uses to boost ratings and get fans amped up for new episodes, but oftentimes the promos are just misleading and edited for shock value.

True, Weber does admit to being intimate with one or more of the contestants in the clip above, but he doesn’t outright admit to having sex with anyone, just to “being intimate,” and intimacy can mean different things to different people.

While it’s very likely the pilot did have a steamy overnight with one of the other ladies (remember, this is the same man who had sex with Hannah Brown four times in a windmill), we aren’t positive who it was, if anyone at all, and it’s not clear if that steamy overnight date ended in sex or just an “intimate” makeout sesh.

Prewett Makes it Through to the Final Two & Victoria Fuller is Eliminated

Despite Prewett’s ultimatum about Weber’s sex life, and the cleverly edited clip that shows her getting up and walking away while Weber cries, Reality Steve revealed that Prewett makes it through to the Top 2, so we know that Prewett doesn’t actually leave. Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss both make it through to the finale, so that leaves Victoria Fuller as the unlucky lady sent home during the Fantasy Suite overnights.

“I’m starting to hear more and more things about what went down once we got to the final 3, and then subsequently the final 2,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog. “What I do know for sure is Victoria was eliminated after overnights and she is not part of any of the equation when it comes to the finale.” Check out his full explanation here.

Because Prewett sticks around, we have a feeling that Weber didn’t actually have sex with any of the contestants, (but if he did, Prewett must have forgiven him if she decided not to leave). That, or she doesn’t actually give Weber an ultimatum as the promo indicates. Fans will just have to tune in tonight to see how everything unfolds between Weber and Prewett in the end.

