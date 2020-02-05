Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 6 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 6 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. The five couples featured on the new season include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled, “In Seasickness and in Health,” reads, “Four pairs of newlyweds make the most of their honeymoon with a romantic catamaran trip, while one couple remains on shore to heal their fractured marriage. But despite sunny skies, there are tough seas ahead for two pairs of stranger spouses.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight while we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 6 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Read on for our predictions and spoilers on tonight’s episode of MAFS:

Mindy & Zach’s Issues Continue to Unfold While Brandon Gets Angry at the Production Crew

Lifetime hasn’t released many promos for tonight’s episode just yet, but Heavy will update this article if the network posts anything on Instagram or Twitter before tonight’s episode. However, the “next on” promo from last week’s episode promises some some extra drama and a few uncomfortable conversations this evening, and will expand on the growing issues between Meka and Michael and Mindy and Zach, the two couples who have been experiencing the most drama this season so far.

Mindy and Zach are still struggling with their attraction issues during tonight’s episode, according to last week’s “next on” promo. One clip shows Zach asking Mindy what she can do to make him more attracted to her, which obviously doesn’t sit well with the reality star. “Help me figure this out,” Zach tells Mindy while the two are having dinner. Mindy, who is clearly annoyed by the question, responds “what do you want me to do, get breast implants or something? What the f–k do you want me to do?”

Another clip sees some tension unfolding between the production crew and Brandon, who doesn’t like being followed around by cameras everywhere he goes (despite the fact that he is on a reality television show).

“There are some things that he says to production that I don’t agree with, and he’s kind of abrasive and aggressive,” Taylor says during a confessional, while another clip shows Brandon pushing away a camera while standing in an elevator. He can also be seen snapping at everyone on the bus as they head to the airport, saying “I’m gonna calm down when I’m in Washington. F–k y’all.”

The Couples Discuss When They Want to Start Trying for Children

The one promo the network has released for tonight involves some talk about when the couples want to start trying for children. The clip, which can be viewed above, sees four of the couples boarding a bus to their catamaran boat trip while discussing kids.

Katie asks Zach if he wants to have babies soon, and he responds, “I haven’t put a timeline on it,” while Mindy adds, “you know, we’re not there quite yet.” It’s clear both reality stars are uncomfortable with the question (especially considering the issues the two are already facing in their marriage), but Zach adds that they are going to take “baby steps” when it comes to expanding their family.

“Brandon and I both want kids, we were talking about that last night,” Taylor chimes in. “We want at least one, maybe two, but not anytime soon though.” Derek agrees with Taylor, and says he and Katie are in “the same boat.” He says they want to wait two or three years, and Katie cuts in and says that she’s leaning more toward two years, so these two will likely have some baby details to work out in the near future.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

