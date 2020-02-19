Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 8 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 8 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The show continues to follow five couples as they navigate life with their “stranger” spouses: Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael are all featured on Season 10.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled, “Home is Where Your Spouse Is,” reads, “As four pairs of newlyweds settle into married life in their new homes and one pair struggles to find their footing, they all spend time with friends and family. Some friends are thrilled to hear how well married life is going, while others refuse to keep quiet about their concerns.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 8 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Read on for our predictions and spoilers on tonight’s episode of MAFS:

Taylor’s Friends Are Concerned About Brandon’s Temper

In the sneak peek above, Taylor and Brandon are hosting a few friends at their new apartment in Washington DC, and a couple of Taylor’s loved ones voice their concerns about Brandon’s meltdown in Panama. Although the conversation is mild enough, Brandon ends up in the hot seat after Taylor’s friends start grilling him on his temper.

“I’m a little conflicted,” one of Taylor’s friends tells Brandon. “At the wedding, honestly, as soon as you came out, how you introduced yourself to everyone, I just saw like, interacting at the wedding, I was like ‘this is the perfect guy for Taylor.’ But, I heard some little things about what happened in Panama that’s making me like, view things a little differently. So I don’t know if there’s like, two sides to you and I just don’t know the other side? That’s why I feel conflicted.”

Brandon feebly attempts to defend himself, noting “I have apologized like a thousand times, and I’m sorry.” Another friend jumps in and adds, “It’s also the fact that, the way you handle this is what is going to determine how you’re going to handle future problems. My biggest concern is what happens later when the cameras are out of your face and you can’t handle the next problem. Because I want to know that you know how to support her and take care of her and be in this with her.”

Married At First Sight – Brandon Snaps At The Producers 2020-02-07T02:50:30.000Z

In response, Brandon says, “My heart has always been in the right place. I think my focus was in the wrong place. It was more so like I’m stressed, I’m going through all of this stuff, and I lost my temper one day.” When Taylor’s friend asks, “Was it one day?” he adds, “Yes, it was one day. I’m not proud of it. I was embarrassed by my behavior.”

One of Taylor’s male friends confronts Brandon as well, saying, “I see you apologized, and I see things that in your head have changed, but at the same time, it happened. It did happen. So I’m just saying like, it’s not cool. Especially to another female.”

Zach Meets Up With Mindy & Her Friends & Has to Answer Some Hard Questions

The “next on” promo from last week’s episode shows the other couples gathering with friends as well; it looks like Austin and Jessica have a blast playing beer pong with their guests, while Meka and Michael look like they are finally becoming more comfortable with one another. The reality couple is all laughs while they drink wine with family and friends, and Meka tells the camera “It feels so good to be in my new house with my new husband, just enjoying our family and friends. We’re in the best place we’ve been since we’ve been married.”

Meanwhile, Zach looks like he’s attempting to make an effort to get to know Mindy’s friends as well, and although he hasn’t yet moved in with Mindy, he does show up to spend some time with Mindy at a bar. “Seeing that he wants to hang out with me and my friends, it gives me hope,” Mindy tells the cameras. “Maybe he is serious about making more of an effort in our marriage.”

However, one of Mindy’s friends makes it clear that she doesn’t like Zach or trust his intentions. After the group sits down to talk, she asks Zach, “How do you like your new apartment that you don’t live in?” before telling the cameras “I don’t trust him at all.”

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

