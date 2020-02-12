Who Was Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ Last Week? 2/12/2020

The Llama Is Revealed As Drew Carey | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGERDrew Carey is behind the mask! Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason2 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” #TheMaskedSinger #TheReveal The Llama Is Revealed As Drew Carey | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX 2020-02-06T02:00:11.000Z

Last week, Drew Carey was revealed as the llama on The Masked Singer. The week before that, fans found out the robot is Lil Wayne.

Asked why he agreed to go on the show, Carey shared, “It seemed like a lot of fun and I like having a goof and a lot of laughs.” He continued, “This is a great show, man, and I had a lot of fun.”

Tonight, Leah Remini will guest judge as celebs from group A take the stage.

Who’s Remaining?

The animals left standing are the white tiger, turtle, T-Rex, taco, swan, rhino, night angel, mouse, miss monster, kitty, kangaroo, frog, elephant, bear, banana, and astronaut.

There are a lot of changes headed into this season of the show. Of course, keeping things secret all season-long (during filming, at least) is no easy feat, and showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra is very serious about it.

She recently told Billboard, “The people singers are allowed to talk to and the people who are allowed to know the singer’s identity wear a bit of cloth on our backs that let’s them know they can use their real speaking voice with us… With the others, [the contestants] won’t speak. They’re really good about it and they all take that very seriously.”

Another fun fact? No one is allowed to be on set without a mask on, even when they’re on the lot. Their names aren’t even given at the security gate.

Asked by Billboard how much harder it is to keep celebrities secluded while they’re on the show these days, Ibarra shared, “It’s really hard. The difficult thing with this show is about the way Hollywood works, with agents and managers and reps, who are trained to share information with one another. To ask them to go against every ounce of instinct and not share the identity of the cast is a big ask. What’s become easier is us asking agents and managers to sign NDAs [non-disclosure agreeements]. Season 1 was difficult because they didn’t know what the show was … whereas now everyone understands the premise and why we’re asking them to sign those things.”

This Season’s Guest Stars

This season, fans may have also noticed more changes than bumping up the security when it comes to the costumes and celebs. They’ve also brought on some top-notch guest judges. Last week, fans were delighted to see Jason Biggs guest star on the show’s judge’s panel. Gabriel Iglesias, Will Arnett, T-Pain, and Joel McHale will all be making appearances in upcoming episodes as well.

The format is also different this season. It works more like three mini-seasons: six singers are each in groups A, B, and C, respectively. The six singers in the group then get voted down to three, and then the show jumps to the next group. The final three singers from the three groups will then compete against one another in the end. Ibarra says, “It helps the viewers when we have a cast as large as ours and it’s hard to track people’s stories and personalities if you’re flip-flopping between 18 people from the get-to. It’s a way to let viewers know them in smaller groups, and by the time they come together, they have a handle on who each are over 19 episodes.”

