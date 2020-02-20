The Masked Singer Season 3 Spoilers & Reveals: Who Is Unmasked in Episode 4?

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 4 introduced 6 new costumed characters to the stage to perform and share clue packages for the first time. The “Group B” contestants included the Elephant, the Banana, the Kitty, the Mouse, the Taco, and the Frog.

Read on to learn what happened on “The Masked Singer” season 3 episode 4, including which character was unmasked, revealing their surprise celebrity identity.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 4 Recap

After 3 weeks watching “Group A” perform on The Masked Singer, viewers were introduced to 6 new characters competing as “Group B:” Taco, Frog, Elephant, Kitty, Mouse, and Banana.

First up was the Frog, who sang “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. The judges guessed that the Frog, who showed off his dance skills throughout his performance, might be Carl Lewis, Michael Johnson, or Ray J.

The Elephant was next to perform, and while it didn’t seem like the Elephant is a singer by profession, the judges applauded his performance. They guessed he might be Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, or Tommy Lee.

The Kitty took the stage in an elaborate showgirl outfit and showed off her commanding presence by singing “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. The judges guessed that the celebrity behind the mask could be Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton, or Nicole Richie.

The Taco, whose goofy costume is made complete by a smiling tomato head and leafy green hair. When the Taco started singing “Fly Me to the Moon,” the audience and judges were blown away by his incredible singing voice. Nicole Scherzinger remarked that she thinks the celebrity behind the Taco mask is legendary.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder showed up at the midpoint of the episode to promote their upcoming fight.

