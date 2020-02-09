Hallmark’s ‘Matching Hearts’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its Valentine’s TV movie series with Matching Hearts, starring Taylor Cole and Ryan Paevey. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Matching Hearts premieres February 8, 2020 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on February 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m., Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., March 1 at 4 p.m., March 13 at 8 p.m., and March 19 at 10 p.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker is tasked by her mentor to find a match for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success.”

‘Matching Hearts’ Was Filmed in Canada, Not Oregon

Matching Hearts was filmed in Canada, even though the movie is set in Portland, Oregon. One of the filming locations was Vancouver. Here’s an Instagram post that Cole shared on Instagram tagged in Vancouver during filming. Filming wrapped in late November.

And here’s a photo Latonya Williams shared when filming wrapped. She also tagged her post as being in Vancouver.

Williams also posted this happy message: “I’m proud to say I’ve worked for director @siobhan.devine twice now and both times have been a dream. I’m so grateful for your caring energy, big smile, and concise leadership. (Added bonus- she can see the growth in my acting over the past year and was kind enough to tell me 😭😁). Not to mention it was my third time bringing one of @zachug ‘s beautifully written characters to life! Words are so very powerful so thank you for touching my heart with yours.❤❤❤ #Hallmark #director #writer”

Siobhan Devine shared this photo in November of the last scene they shot for the movie, which was on a bridge over train tracks. She wrote: “I had an awesome time directing this Hallmark movie, Matching Hearts! Great to get to work with old friends and new ones.”

And here’s a photo from the first day of filming.

Check out this adorable photo.

Here’s another photo.

Meet The Cast for ‘Matching Hearts’

Taylor Cole stars as Julia. Her many previous credits include Falling for You, One Winter Proposal, The Originals, Christmas Festival of Ice, Salvation, 1st Born, The Art of Us, Christmas in Homestead, My Summer Prince, Appetite for Love, Impastor, Supernatural, The Event, and much more. She also leads Ruby Herring Mysteries.

Ryan Paevey stars as Daniel. He starred as Detective Nathan West on General Hospital and played the title role in the 2016 Hallmark movie: Unleashing Mr. Darcy, along with starring on Harvest Love. He’s an outdoors enthusiast when he’s not acting. On his days off, he likes to cliff jump and find other adventures. According to his bio “sitting still is not an option.” He also loves all things tech and video games and was featured in Christina Aguilera’s music video Your Body. He starred in Hallmark’s From Friend to Fiance and most recently starred in A Summer Romance and Christmas at the Plaza.

Antonio Cayonne’s previous credits include Christmas in Evergreen, Darrow & Darrow, A Taste of Summer, The Magicians, Jingle Around the Clock, It’s Christmas Eve, Chesapeake Shores (Jordan Wilder), Colony (Jackson), UnREAL (John the Bartender), Lucifer, iZombie (Colin), and more.

Latonya Williams’ previous credits include A Series of Unfortunate Events, Playing with Fire, Merry Liddle Christmas, Picture Perfect Mysteries, Always Be My Maybe, Jingle Around the Clock, Christmas Pen Pals. Travelers, Road to Christmas, Supergirl, Garage Sale Mysteries, The Magicians, Christmas at Holly Lodge, and more.

Lossen Chambers stars as Elizabeth. Her credits include The Flash (Vanessa Ambres), Love Unleashed, A Godwink Christmas, Unbreakable (Liz Byrne), Mystery 101, A Twist of Christmas, A Winter Princess, Loudermilk, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Garage Sale Mystery, Hiccups (Sheila), and more.

Donna Benedicto stars as Gwen. Her credits include A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, Christmas on My Mind, Love Unleashed, Mystery 101, Supergirl (DEO agent), Valley of the Boom, UnREAL, You Me Her, Operation Christmas, Almost Human, and more.

Debs Howard is Chloe. Her credits include Christmas on My Mind, Funhouse, A Mother on the Edge, Just Add Romance, Deadly Match, Small Town Christmas, Mingle All the Way, The Actress Diaries, The Good Doctor, Hailey Dean Mystery, Lucifer, and more.

Lara Gilchrist stars as Alexis. Her credits include You Me Her (Hannah), A Winter Princess, Jingle Around the Clock, It’s Christmas Eve, The Sweetest Christmas, All My Heart: Inn Love, Blood Hunters, Beyond, Exes and Ohs (Gillian), Yukonic! (Annie), Defying Gravity (Sharon Lewis), Battlestar Galactica (Paulla Schaffer), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Osric Chau (Timothy)

Antonio Cayonne (Matt)

Ashley Alexander (Steph)

Jessica Steen (Barbara)

Milo Shandel (Art)

Chris Shields (Colin)

Garrett Black (Henry)

Andrea Rosolia (Jeremy)

Mariessa Portelance (Astronomer)

Anita Brown (Dara)

Melania Solano (Instructor)

Angelica Stirpe (Renee)

Derek Kwan (Scott)

Here are some more photos from the movie, including some of the adorable cats and dogs that are starring.

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.