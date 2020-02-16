Meghan Fitton on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Meghan Fitton is a recent college graduate with a passion for performance she developed as a young girl growing up in a big family. Fitton is performing on the American Idol premiere Sunday, February 16. It airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Fitton, who is from Foxboro, Massachusetts, attended the University of Miami and earned her degree in jazz performance in 2018. She performs in the New York area, and she is releasing her first EP in March, according to her website.

Fitton has always been a performer at heart. She talks freely about her roots and how she was drawn toward performance.

"Growing up in a big family (and I'm talking dad is one of 7), there was one thing that I could never avoid, and that was human interaction," she wrote on LinkedIn. "That being said, even though I desperately tried, I really had no choice but to be morphed in to a people-person. By the age of 3, I could go up to anyone and start a conversation; something that has never really changed. Now 19 years older, those skills have lead me to irreplaceable relationships and knowledge. I'm constantly seeking growth for myself and the people around me. My goal in life is to inspire."

1. Meghan Fitton Is a Recent Graduate in Jazz Studies From the University of Miami & Grew Up in Massachusetts

Meghan Fitton grew up in Foxboro, Massachusetts, a member of a large family. She was driven to perform from a young age, she wrote on her Facebook page.

"Reigning from Foxboro, MA, I knew that I wanted something bigger from a very young age," she wrote. "When I got a Fisher Price Starlit Stage at the age of three, I put on performances for me family.Now living in NYC, I'm doing what I always wanted to do; perform."

According to her LinkedIn page, she graduated from the University of Miami in 2018 with a degree in music, studio music and jazz. She graduated with honors, the page said. She also was involved with the Alpha Delta Pi Circle of Sisterhood Community Presidents 100 and worked at the university as an admissions assistant and as an office assistant.

She is located in the greater New York area, the page said. She describes herself as a “Singer, Songwriter, Storyteller, Occasional Comedian – Only one way to find out.”

2. Meghan Fitton Calls Herself a People Person, Attributing the Quality to Growing Up in a Big Family

Meghan Fitton grew up in a big family. Her father was one of seven children. Fitton wanted to find a way to stand out in the crowd, and quickly became drawn to performing. She wrote on her Facebook page she "wanted something bigger from a very young age" and put on performances for her family. Now, she is living out her childhood dream of performing.

“Growing up in a big family (and I’m talking dad is one of 7), there was one thing that I could never avoid, and that was human interaction,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “That being said, even though I desperately tried, I really had no choice but to be morphed in to a people-person. By the age of 3, I could go up to anyone and start a conversation; something that has never really changed. Now 19 years older, those skills have lead me to irreplaceable relationships and knowledge. I’m constantly seeking growth for myself and the people around me. My goal in life is to inspire.”

Her resume said she made the dean’s list in the University of Miami. Some of her earliest days of performing were with the Boston Children’s Choir. She joined the group in 2008, and stayed on board until 2014.

3. Meghan Fitton Was Featured on a Commercial for The Bachelor

Meghan Fitton was featured on a commercial for The Bachelor. The clip included a piece of her audition on American Idol, in which Peter Weber offers Fitton a rose by video.

“Okay so the ACTUAL BACHELOR FB shared my commercial and I’m not well,” Fitton wrote on Facebook February 12, 2020. “Someone come check on me. And not just because I have the flu. Pilot Pete I’m waiting.”

Fitton has appeared in commercials before, also landing an acting gig for the University of Miami when she was attending the college. She is from Foxboro, Massachusetts and graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor’s degree in music, studio music and jazz music in 2018, according to her LinkedIn page.

4. Meghan Fitton Has 2020 Tour Dates Lined Up & an EP Release Set for March

Meghan Fitton is already cashing in on her American Idol ventures, although it’s unclear how far she got on the show. According to her website, she has some tour dates lined up for 2020 and she is releasing an EP in March 2020.

“‘All Over The Place'” she wrote on her website. “My first EP coming out in March. For now, listen to what I already got.”

She has five singles posted on her website and a handful of videos. She lists some of her influences as “Joni, Brandi, Alanis, Carole, Lauryn.”

Since she was a young child, she was driven to perform, she wrote on her Facebook page.

“Reigning from Foxboro, MA, I knew that I wanted something bigger from a very young age,” she wrote. “When I got a Fisher Price Starlit Stage at the age of three, I put on performances for me family.Now living in NYC, I’m doing what I always wanted to do; perform.”

She has tour dates scheduled in New York February 19, March 29 and April 9.

5. Meghan Fitton Shared Her Story in an Advertisement for the University of Miami in 2018

Draw My Life: Meghan FittonFind out how Meghan achieved her dream of studying at the University of Miami, and how that led her to sing for one of her idols! Learn more about the University of Miami. http://www.miami.edu/ug https://www.facebook.com/UMAdmission https://twitter.com/umadmission https://www.instagram.com/umadmission/ 2018-03-16T19:01:25.000Z

Meghan Fitton was featured in an advertisement for University of Miami, which she attended for music performance. In the ad, which you can watch here, she talked about her childhood dreams of performing, her circuitous route to the university and her early successes in school.

“Growing up, I always knew I wanted to be a musician. I wanted to be Christina Aguilera, sing with the Jonas Brothers, and later Justin Bieber,” she said.

She participated in the ad in March 2018, during her senior year of school. She said her circumstances during her freshman year of college prevented her from attending the University of Miami, but she planned to transfer and was later accepted. She appreciated traditional music instruction, but wanted to hone a diverse skill set with interests in jazz, pop and country.

“I draw inspiration from all different places, and I want the music I create to be influenced by it all,” she said.

During her first semester of college, she was accepted into a master class and had the opportunity to perform for one of her jazz idols.

