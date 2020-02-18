Merissa Pence, Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Merissa Pence, Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend, is speaking out… but not about Peter. Pilot Pete’s former flame used to be friends with Victoria Fuller, and has opened up to US Weekly about this season’s frontrunner.

Here’s what you need to know about Merissa Pence, Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend.

1. She Dated Peter for 5 Months in 2012

In her interview with US Weekly, Merissa shared of her relationship with Peter, “We had a great relationship… It was casual and I got to meet his parents and his brother and we would just, like, hang out at his parents’ house and go out to lunch or dinner or whatever.”

She continued, “We were friends for quite a while after [our breakup], but then I was in a serious relationship and Peter had started dating someone else as well, so we really didn’t chat too much.”

She even has a photo of Weber on her Instagram, shown above, taken in December 2012.

2. Victoria Fuller Reportedly Told Her She Was Going to ‘Slash Her Tires’

Merissa tells US Weekly of the first time she met Victoria Fuller, “We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago… Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

Since the two live in Virginia Beach, they would often hang out in the same social circles (Pence was friends with Fuller’s close friend.)

Pence says of the relationship, “…it just became more of like a forced friendship versus like … I wouldn’t, like, voluntarily go hang out with her.”

She continued, “If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved… She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

While Fuller has not publicly responded to the comments, she did post an Instagram with a caption that read, “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.

HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgment and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

3. She Works as a Marketing Coordinator

According to her LinkedIn, Pence has spent the last two years working as a marketing coordinator at MSP Design Group in the Norfolk, Virginia, area.

Prior to that, she was the Director of Social Media at House of Maya Online.

An FIDM bio reveals that she was a competitive cheerleader for eight years and was also formerly involved in pageants– Pence won Miss Teen Virginia. During the FIDM interview, she shared that her dream job is to become a Victoria’s Secret model. Asked about her goals for the future, she explained, “… I have dreamed of this job ever since I started watching their annual fashion show. This show really inspired me, seeing how much fun the girls were having and their true personalities showed me how much fun this job could be, even though it is a lot of hard work. Then I’d like to begin my career in fashion production and hopefully produce a Victoria’s Secret fashion show one day!”

4. She Studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Pence’s LinkedIn reveals that she spent two years studying fashion merchandising at the Fashion Institue of Design and Merchandising, where she received her A.A., or Associate of Arts.

Since then, she’s worked at Michael Kors, Guess?, Victoria’s Secret, and more.

5. She Is a Kickboxing Instructor

When she isn’t busy with work, Pence works as a kickboxing instructor.

But does she make an appearance on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor?. According to Reality Steve, Pence sees Weber during his visit to Virginia Beach and warns her about Victoria F.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode, airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: What Time Is Tonight’s ‘Bachelor’ 2020 Episode? 2/17/20