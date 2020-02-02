The Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami Sings at Super Bowl 2020

The Super Bowl Pregame Show is filled with talent, and that talent includes The Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami. The musical group, comprised of youth, will sing America The Beautiful alongside famed Gospel and R&B singer Yolanda Adams before the start of the game. The 2020 Super Bowl will begin at 6:30 PM EST on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The group singing at the pregame performance of Super Bowl 54 will consist of 40 children ranging in age from grade school to high school seniors. After their performance, the children will be allowed to watch the football game along with their parents and chaperones.

The mission of The Children’s Voice Chorus is to, “shape the future by positively impacting the lives of young singers of all cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds through the highest quality choral music education.” As stated on the group’s website, “The Children’s Voice welcomes you to celebrate the beautiful music prepared by these gifted young musicians and the achievements of their hard work.” The group was founded to offer children in underserved areas of Miami access to the arts.

The Group Is Excited To Perform At The Super Bowl

For several weeks, the Instagram page for the Children’s Voice Chorus has had an ongoing countdown to the Super Bowl, as well as multiple posts thanking Yolanda Adams for the opportunity to perform alongside her. The children and instructors are clearly excited for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

At the time of being told that they would perform at the Super Bowl, the group’s artistic director, Jamie Perez Sutta, said that the children were “stunned”. The announcement that the Children’s Voice Chorus will be performing at the Super Bowl has drawn praise and encouragement from alumni and fans of the music program. One follower on Instagram commented, “I (am) gonna brag so loud that I got the chance to perform with ROCKSTARS!!!” The energy and excitement for the upcoming performance is contagious!

The Chorus Blends Music With Education

The Children’s Voice Chorus as an organization offers several programs for youth in the Miami area. Children involved with the organization range in age from toddlers to teenagers. Programs offerings include private vocal lessons, Kindermusik, summer camps, and its flagship “CVC Chorus,” which will be the group to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl.

In addition to teaching music, the Children’s Voice Chorus also supports local music teachers in need of supplies and help. In a recent Instagram post, the organization reached out to music instructors by saying, “If you are a local music teacher and need support for your general music classes and/or choir, please reach out to us. We are here to help!”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The outreach efforts of the non-profit organization aren’t the only ways that positive impact is achieved. Participation in the Children’s Voice Chorus has helped many of its youth work through difficult life events. One of the young performers reported that, “I was on the wrong path when I was in high school. The program helped me obtain good grades.” The Children’s Voice Chorus definitely seems to be a positive force in the Miami community and they are certain to do a great job performing at the 2020 Super Bowl!

