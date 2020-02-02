VideoVideo related to michael bloomberg runs presidential ad in super bowl 2020 2020-02-02T17:54:44-05:00

Michael Bloomberg is airing a Super Bowl ad aimed to promote his record on gun control.

The commercial features an emotional story about a grieving mother, Calandrian Simpson Kemp, who tragically lost her son, George Kemp Jr., at age 20 to gun violence. In the commercial, she sites Bloomberg’s record on implementing stricter gun laws.

As the New York Times points out, the campaign spent $11 million for the 60-second slot.

This is a story that needs to be told. This is a crisis that needs to end. This is why I'm running for president. https://t.co/hlz2jPRFcd pic.twitter.com/Q1umOiNOSR — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 30, 2020

“George started playing football when he was four years old. He would wake up every Saturday ready for the game,” Simpson Kemp begins the commercial.

After explaining that her son had aspirations to be in the NFL, Simpson Kemp states, “I heard Mike Bloomberg speak. He’s been in this fight for so long. He heard mothers crying so he started fighting.”

They Chose an Ad About Gun Violence Because It Is “Central to Mike Bloomberg”

Gun violence has been at the core of Bloomberg’s campaign. In 2015, Bloomberg helped fund Everytown for Gun Safety, which aims to “end gun violence and counter the Washington gun lobby.” According to CNBC, the organization spent $2.5 million to support the Virginia elections, which was more than the NRA spent.

Speaking to the New York Times, Howard Wolfson, a top adviser to Mr. Bloomberg, said, “It’s a time when people get together and they sit down and they watch the Super Bowl, but they also know that there are these ads and there’s a lot of conversation about the ads… It’s a very wide net, it’s a broad swath of Americans, and this is an issue that there’s been an awful lot of agreement on.”

Wolfson added, “I cried the first time I saw it… Other people who saw it in the office cried. There are a lot of fairly hard-bitten political people here.”

It’s yet to be seen if Bloomberg’s Super Bowl spot will give him a bump in the polls, but according to the New York Times, his recent advertising “blitz” has helped him move up to 7% support in the latest New York Times national polling average. (As of Thursday, Bloomberg had reportedly spent or booked $287 million for TV, radio and digital, according to Kantar/CMAG.

President Trump Is Also Running a Super Bowl Commercial

While Bloomberg’s ad is certainly more emotional, President Trump’s is a celebratory recap of his accomplishment in office. A voiceover under the commercial states, “America demanded change and change is what we got.” It also touches upon wage growth, job increases, and low levels of unemployment for African Americans and Hispanics.

At the end of the ad is a video of Trump telling a crowd, “The best is yet to come.”

The commercial was released on Thursday in a text to Trump supporters.

In a statement to USA Today, Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, said, “Just as the Super Bowl crowns the greatest football team, nothing says ‘winning’ like President Donald Trump and his stellar record of accomplishment for all Americans…”

