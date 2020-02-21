VideoVideo related to miguel medina: who is the cameraman kristin cavallari dated on ‘the hills’? 2020-02-20T19:37:19-05:00

During a recent lunch date with MTV friends Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag, Kristin Cavallari opened up about dating a cameraman while filming The Hills many moons ago.

In the clip featured above, she asks her friends, “Do you remember when I dated Miguel the cameraman on The Hills?”

Heidi responds, “I didn’t even know this!”

Kristin goes on, explaining that she was pretending to date Brody on the show at the time, but in reality, she was in a relationship with Medina. What do we know about the mystery man?

Read on for details.

He’s Now a Cameraman on ‘Brews Brothers’

Medina’s IMDB reveals that he is currently a cameraman on Brews Brothers.

He boasts an extensive resume that reveals he has worked on shows like Arrested Development, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!, Bill Nye Saves the World, and The Gong Show, among others.

A Source Previously Told Life & Style the Relationship Was ‘Very Serious’

In 2010, The Daily Mail reported a source as saying of the former couple, “They’ve been dating for a couple months. It’s very serious.”

At the time, the insider added, “This will definitely not be a part of the show… Kristin won’t let her real private life be a part of the show.”

Little is known about the relationship. Speaking to the Very Cavallari cameras, Kristin admits, “I dated a cameraman. Yeah. Nobody knew because I was a professional and we kept it under wraps.”

She went on to say that eventually her relationship was leaked thanks to the paparazzi. “We went to Canada and paparazzi got us at the airport a week before we wrapped the show,” she explained. “That’s how we got caught. I was like, ‘We have one more week, you wouldn’t even know. We were so professional.'”

In 2010, as fans are aware, Cavallari began dating Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. The pair became engaged in April 2011. They wed in 2013 in Nashville. Together, they have three children.

In 2016, Cavallari opened up to Today about motherhood. She said of becoming a mom, “I really feel like I’m finally in a place where this is what I’m supposed to be doing, this is what I’m meant for… This is where I’m the happiest. I felt like I really came into my own when I became a mom. My entire world changed.”

She added on of parenting, in general, “I feel like it gets very competitive instead of just being like ‘Listen, this is what I went through and this sucks.’ It’s hard, and we’re all just doing the best job that we can, and so I wish people were just more open and honest about the struggles we all face as moms.”

These days, Cavallari is busy filming her reality show, and balancing it with motherhood. She is also a fashion designer.

Be sure to tune into Very Cavallari airing Thursday nights at 9pm ET/PT on E!

READ NEXT: Kristin Cavallari’s Husband Jay Cutler’s Cheating Rumors on ‘Very Cavallari’