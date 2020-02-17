Mike & Natalie 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Mike and Natalie, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, wrapped up their Season 7 storyline on rocky, uncertain terms after Natalie returned Mike’s engagement ring and the Washington native headed back to the U.S. alone. The couple has dealt with a series of significant ups and downs throughout their time on the show, including disagreements on religion and how they should raise their children, as well as Natalie’s shocking refusal to say that she loves Mike.

With their issues highlighted so extensively on the show over recent episodes, and with tonight’s “Couples Tell All” finale promising to unpack more of their problems, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality stars today. Are Mike and Natalie still together, or did they realize they were just too different to make things work? Here’s what we know:

Natalie Doesn’t Believe Mike is Her ‘Soulmate’ & Still Won’t Say She Loves Him

Natalie Reveals She Doesn't Love Mike! | 90 Day FiancéNatalie reveals during their couple's interview she doesn't love Mike yet. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-01-12T15:00:11.000Z

It was clear during Part 1 of yesterday’s Tell All special that Mike and Natalie still have some serious issues to resolve in their relationship. After host Shaun Robsinson brought up the fight Tania and Syngin had after Tania admitted that she didn’t feel like Syngin was her “soulmate,” the host then asked Natalie if she thought Mike was hers. Natalie said she would be lying if she said yes.

“For me, soulmate is like somebody that understands you without words and you don’t have to push yourself or explain yourself,” Natalie told Robinson. “You’re just, you’re comfortable, happy and things not get as hard. If I say now that he is my soulmate, it will be a lie. I’m sorry.”

Mike and Natalie also addressed some of the other issues they’d had throughout their relationship, and Natalie noted that the two hadn’t talked much lately, which doesn’t bode well for their future. The reality star told Robinson, “We talked only a few times and it wasn’t pleasant talk because we’re dealing with some kind of issues and I would never put it on Mike now. Never. I would never do this to him.”

It’s Unclear if the Two Are Still Together Today

Both reality stars have a relatively quiet social media presence, and neither Mike nor Natalie has given any recent indication that the two are still together. Both stars still have one or two photos of the other on their respective pages, and Mike still follows Natalie on Instagram, but it’s unclear if the two are still together, working on their relationship, or just friends at this point.

It’s not uncommon for couples who have a rocky and uncertain relationship on the show to refrain from posting, as contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship before the season wraps up. However, both Mike and Natalie will be facing some hard truths on tonight’s finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so fans will hopefully get an answer as to whether or not the two are still together after Part 2 of the “Couples Tell All” airs.

As for what the 90 Day stars have been up to since filming wrapped up, that also remains to be seen. Natalie occasionally posts modeling photos on Instagram, and has uploaded a few videos to her Instagram stories, but neither star has publicly addressed their relationship status just yet. Mike’s last post was on January 1, so he’s basically been off the grid for the last two months.

Although both stars have remained quiet about their relationship recently, there has been some chatter online that the two might be back together, and that Natalie is in the U.S. on a K-1 visa. FraudedByTLC re-posted a few photos (above) that were shared on Reddit, showing Mike and Natalie dining together with a TLC film crew. However, nothing has been confirmed by the network as of today’s publication.

The caption of the post, which was uploaded on February 4, reads, “more Mike of the aliens and Natalie sightings. We know she’s here on a K-1 but so far no marriage certificate has turned up, and our fraud investigators are furiously working on it!”

Fans will just have to tune in Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. EST to see how Mike and Natalie’s love story plays out in the end. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

