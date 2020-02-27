Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Bought a Huge House in Jersey

There’s a new pad on the Jersey Shore and it’s a great situation! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have purchased a home in New Jersey worth $1.8 million. The 9,800 square foot home has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The Sorrentinos officially purchased the home on November 4, 2019.

Known as “The Situation” and “The Sitch,” Mike Sorrentino purchased the luxurious home after being released from an eight-month prison sentence that he served for tax evasion charges. Less than two weeks after being sentenced, he married his high school sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, on November 1, 2018. The couple now happily resides in their home in Holmdel, New Jersey.

The Jersey Shore crew has returned for a new series called “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” which is serving as a reboot of the classic cult favorite. In the renewed series, the original cast is back and better than ever, sharing experiences from partying to parenthood. Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino both appear in the series, as does their gorgeous new home!

Here are all of the details on the Sorrentinos’ home:

The NYC Skyline Can Be Seen From The Deck

The home has an observation deck. Yes, an observation deck! And what’s even better than that is that the entire New York City skyline can be seen from it! According to E! the property “seems to be in a quiet area, secluded from the bustle of city life and surrounded by nature.” It sounds like “The Situation” is getting the best of both worlds: he can enjoy the glittering lights of the city skyline while basking in the solitude of the quiet location of his new digs.

The observation deck isn’t the only neat perk of the home. The four-story mansion includes an elevator shaft, a four-car garage, a hot tub, and vaulted ceilings. And if the perks of the interior aren’t enough, the home located at 17 Summer House Hill is close to beaches, boardwalks, and is a short drive from the city should “The Situation” and his wife ever want to party it up for a night or two!

“The Situation” Is Back And Ready To Live Life To The Fullest

After serving his prison sentence, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has hit the ground running. He posts daily to his Instagram account, usually with inspirational videos and pictures of himself enjoying time with his wife and friends. He has also shared a handful of photos of his new home, including the large kitchen and master bedroom, and the pictures don’t disappoint!

Now in its third season, Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been following Jersey’s biggest “party-mates” through adulthood. This season shows Mike Sorrentino’s release from prison and return to life with his wife, and of course partying it up with his Jersey Shore castmates!

December 2019 marked ten years since the original Jersey Shore series aired. With a decade under his belt and now a stunning new home to live in, “The Situation’s” situation seems pretty great!

