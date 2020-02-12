Mindy & Zach, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice, one of five couples featuring on Season 10 of Lifetime’s hit experimental reality series Married at First Sight, have one of the most disappointing and one-sided relationships of the season. Zach admitted to Mindy (several unnecessary times) that he isn’t attracted to her, and he keeps making the mistake of asking her what she can do to fix that, which has put a deep strain on their relationship.

With their marital issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering if the two were able to work through their problems and make things work in the end, or if they went their separate ways after the experiment ended.

Are Mindy and Zach still together today? Although it’s still a bit too soon to predict with much certainty, we’ve got some thoughts on what might go down between the two. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Mindy and Zach. Warning: some Married at First Sight relationship spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Mindy & Zach Have Some Serious Issues to Work Through

Mindy and Zach have had almost nothing but issues since the two first tied the knot during Episode 3 of this season. Although Mindy admitted that she was very attracted to her new husband after the two met at the altar, the feeling wasn’t mutual, and Zach has reminded Mindy of his lack-of-attraction to her several times since.

Mindy obviously felt discouraged by the revelation and wasn’t sure how to move forward with their relationship. She reached out to the MAFS experts during their honeymoon to get some clarity on the issue, and although she’s been downcast about how the marriage experiment is turning out so far, she’s remained somewhat hopeful that the two will grow closer and overcome some of these obstacles as they get to know each other more.

Unfortunately, no matter how many chances Mindy gives Zach, he just keeps throwing it in her face that he’s not attracted to her, and she’s clearly starting to get frustrated and annoyed. During last week’s episode, he asked her to help him figure it out, and she responded, “what do you want me to do, get breast implants or something? What the f–k do you want me to do?”

We Definitely Think They Will Split Up on Decision Day

We absolutely don’t believe these two will make it past Decision Day, if they even make it that far to begin with. Not only does Zach appear to have zero interest in getting to know his wife, he obviously can’t get past his lack of attraction to her and it’s understandably taking its toll on Mindy. We seriously hope that Mindy sees her self worth and realizes she’s better than that, and she doesn’t need to be with someone who clearly doesn’t want to make an effort. From what we’ve seen so far, Zach is giving Season 8’s Luke Cuccurullo a run for his money as the show’s most contemptible and least-compatible husband.

What do you think? Do you agree with us and believe they will call it quits, or do you think Mindy and Zach will be able to work through their issues and figure things out by Decision Day? Take our poll below!

Click here if you want full spoilers on what actually happens between Mindy and Zach in the end. Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage and reality TV news!

