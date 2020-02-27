Mouse on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far (Episode 5)

The Taco performed for the second time this season on The Masked Singer season 3 episode 5, which aired on Wednesday, February 26. Before his performance, the Taco’s clue package offered new hints about the person singing behind the mask.

Who is the Mouse? Read on for the top clues given and guesses made about their celebrity identity as of episode 5 of The Masked Singer.

This article will be updated live as episode 5 airs.

Mouse on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

The Clues: Mouse | Season 3 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGERCheck out the clues as to who could be under the Mouse mask! Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” The Clues: Mouse | Season 3 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-20T02:21:32.000Z

In the Mouse’s first clue package, a number of hints stood out, including a megaphone, a football play called “Bang Bang Formation,” the jersey numbers 19 and 79 (likely representative of the year 1979), and gold pompoms (the Mouse said “I never accept anything less than gold”).

The Mouse also teased “I’ve always been a leader in my field. I wrote the playbook. I love calling the shots and showing people who’s the boss.”

The Mouse said the hardest part about being in costume is not being able to talk as much as her “chatterbox” self likes to.

‘The Masked Singer’ Mouse Top Guesses

After her episode 4 performance, the judges guessed the Mouse could be Dionne Warwick, Darlene Love, or Maya Rudolph.

On Twitter, the majority of fans placing their guesses agreed with judge Robin Thicke that the Mouse is most likely recording artist and music legend Dionne Warwick.

Tune in for new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?