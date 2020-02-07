‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ Schedule: How to Watch Online

Rejoice, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans. A group of your Sunny faves have a new show coming to Apple TV Plus this week and believe us, it’s going to be right up your alley.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a workplace comedy set in in a video game development studio. Rob McElhenney is a creator and star, playing Ian Grimm, the idea man behind a super popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Think World of Warcraft with copious amounts of blood. Viewers are dropped into the world of designing this MMORPG on the eve of the game releasing an expansion called “Raven’s Banquet.”

Sunny co-star Charlie Day is also a co-creator and so is Sunny writers’ room alum Megan Ganz. Sunny recurring actor David Hornsby is also an executive producer and star. The rest of the cast includes Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Schedule

When it comes to streaming services, Apple TV Plus is more like Hulu than Netflix in that Netflix always drops seasons all at once in their entirety. Hulu does that sometimes, but with other shows, like The Handmaid’s Tale, two or three episodes are released right at the premiere and then the other episodes are released weekly. With Apple TV Plus, release schedules also vary by show.

Fortunately for Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet fans, this show is being released all at once on Friday, February 7. There are only nine in the first season and they’re 30 minutes apiece, so this new comedy from some of the Sunny crew will be a quick binge the weekend it comes out.

How to Watch Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Online

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is an Apple TV Plus original, which means it is available through the Apple TV app on all compatible devices that are listed below. You sign in with your Apple ID and sign up for the service. The compatible devices include:

Apple TV

iPad

iPhone

Samsung Smart TVs

Sony Smart TVs

Vizio Smart TVs

Mac

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 per month, though there is a seven-day free trial if you want to give it a try without committing. If you’re only interested in Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, you can watch the entire show during your free trial because all nine episodes will be available immediately when the show premieres.

But if you keep Apple TV Plus, there are quite a few original shows already available and there are more good ones coming down the line. In fact, it is projected that by 2022, Apple will have spent $4.2 billion on original programming.

In addition to Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, the following shows have already premiered on the service:

Science fiction shows For All Mankind and See

and Golden Globe-winning drama The Morning Show

Psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan called Servant

Legal drama Truth Be Told

Period comedy Dickinson

Anthology dramedy Little America

Family show Ghostwriter

Educational children’s show Helpsters

The following shows are coming up or in development on the service:

Mystery drama Home Before Dark

Crime drama Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery

starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery Pregnancy comedy Trying

Dramedy anthology from Steven Spielberg called Amazing Stories

Docuseries Visible: Out on Television

Drama feature film The Banker starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie

starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie Animated musical comedy series Central Park

Sci-fi show Foundation

Romantic comedy/drama Little Voice

Drama series The Mosquito Coast

And many, many more are being announced all the time.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is available to stream Friday, February 7 on Apple TV Plus.

