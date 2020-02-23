NAACP Image Awards 2020 Performers & Presenters

The 2020 NAACP Image Awards are taking place on February 22, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST. The award ceremony is airing on BET for the first time, and it features an array of performers and presenters. The show is live from Pasadena Civic Arena in Pasadena, California.

There are 60 categories of awards divided into the categories of music, television, movies, recording, literature and individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the accomplishments of people of color.

The ceremony will be hosted by long-time Image Award Recipient Anthony Anderson. He has hosted the show for seven consecutive years.

Who Are the Performers & Presenters?

There will likely be some surprise performers, but some have already been announced. Award-Winning singer-songwriters Jill Scott and H.E.R. along with Skip Marley.

The lineup of presenters for this year is star-studded. Presenters include Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae, Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Hadish, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Octavia Spencer, Morgan Freeman, Sterling K. Brown and Tamron Hall.

There are also promised appearances from Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, JB Smoove, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Winston Duke.

There are 60 total categories, so not all of them will get air time. Leading the nominees in the music categories is RCA Records with 14 nominations. Columbia Records and BMG are tied at seven nominations. When it comes to TV, Netflix is ahead with 30 nominations, and they also received 13 nominations in the movie category. Penguin Random House leads in the Literature categories.

Who Is Receiving Special Awards?

There are four special awards that will be given out at the 2020 award show.

There will be an activist/youth activist of the year award presented during the ceremony for the first time. The activists were nominated by their local NAACP branches for nomination.

According to the Image Awards website, “The recipients of these awards continuously champion the call to serve as the principal organizers of campaigns or events that bring about social and/or racial justice. Not only have they clearly demonstrated an unwavering commitment to racial, gender, and religious equity, but they are dedicated to advancing the NAACP’s mission, goals and objectives.”

The Chairman’s Award will be presented to Congressman John Lewis. The award is given out to recognize a person who has demonstrated exemplary public service and use of platforms to create agents of change. Previous recipients of The Chairman’s Award include Tyler Perry, then-senator Barack Obama, Former Surgeon General Regina Benjamin, Ruby Dee, The Neville Brothers, Bono, Danny Glover and last year’s recipient Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Rihanna will accept The President’s Award, which is presented in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service. Previous recipients of The President’s Award include Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali.

Lastly, the Key of Life Award will be presented to General Charles E. McGee who is a retired American fighter pilot and one of the last living members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

