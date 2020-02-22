NAACP Image Awards 2020 Time & Channel

The NAACP Image Awards are an annual awards ceremony held by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People that honor the best in motion pictures, television, music, and literature during the past calendar year. Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 NAACP Image Awards date, time, channel, hosts, presenters and more.

51st NAACP Image Awards Date & Time: This year’s awards, honoring the best from 2019, are being held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena California. They will air live beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

51st NAACP Image Awards Channel: BET is broadcasting the 2020 NAACP Image Awards. It is actually the first time BET has ever broadcast the awards. The partnership was announced in November 2019, with NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson saying in a statement at the time that this “collaboration with BET” is “critical to reaching [their] shared communities.”

We’re proud to partner with BET Networks to showcase the incredible breadth of Black excellence in television, film, music, and literature, and to bring awareness to the social justice and economic empowerment work of the NAACP,” said Johnson. “Through its diverse platforms, BET delivers culturally enriching and entertaining content to a wide and multigenerational audience. As we head into a critical 2020 election and Census, the collaboration with BET will be critical to reaching our shared communities.”

“The NAACP is vitally important, and BET Networks shares the organization’s commitment to our community and social impact,” added Scott Mills, president of BET Networks. “With the NAACP’s half-century of history acknowledging the achievements of African Americans across entertainment and activism, this partnership allows BET to further our mission to entertain, engage and empower our viewers by delivering this cultural pillar to the communities we serve. We’re thrilled to welcome the NAACP Image Awards home to BET.”

51st NAACP Image Awards Host: Comedian and star of ABC’s Black-ish Anthony Anderson will host for the seventh year in a row.

Past hosts include Steve Harvey, Anthony Mackie, Holly Robinson Peete, Anika Noni Rose, Halle Berry, Tyler Perry, Chris Tucker, and Diana Ross.

51st NAACP Image Awards Presenters & Performers: Presenters for this year’s awards include Alicia Keys, Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, JB Smoove, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Morgan Freeman, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Winston Duke.

Performers include Jill Scott and H.E.R.

51st NAACP Image Awards Nominees: Netflix leads all nominees with 30 for TV and 12 for film, boosted by the nine nominations for When They See Us and seven for Dolemite Is My Name.

For individual properties, Harriet leads all nominees with 10, followed by Us with eight, the aforementioned Dolemite with seven, Queen & Slim with seven, and Just Mercy and The Lion King with six apiece.

Rihanna will receive the President’s Award and Congressman John Lewis will receive the Chairman’s Award.

The 51st annual NAACP Image Awards airs live Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

