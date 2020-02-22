National Margarita Day 2020: Where to Find Deals & Freebies

National Margarita Day 2020 is Saturday, February 22, and there are plenty of deals and specials for those who want to take advantage of the holiday. Margaritas are one of America’s most popular cocktails, so there’s a good chance some of these specials are available near you.

Margaritas are traditionally made with tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice, but there are all kinds of fruity variations to choose from. They’re generally served with salt or sugar on the rim.

Not all specials will be available in all locations. Check with your local location first to make sure they are offering specials or freebies.

National Margarita Day 2020 Deals

Wanna set some Hearts on Fire? You need passion, spontaneity, @LunazulTequila, @MakersMark, and some @FireballWhisky. This margarita is unexpected — like love at first sight. #MargGallery pic.twitter.com/3hQn2vwYvC — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 5, 2020

Applebee’s: While Applebee’s isn’t explicitly offering any National Margarita Day specials, they are still offering their $1 Vodka Strawberry Lemonade.

Bahama Breeze: Order a Classic Margarita on February 22 and you’ll get it for $2.22. The offer varies by location.

Buffalo Wild Wings: You can get the Down South Margarita for $7 Saturday at all locations. The drink is made with Sauza Gold Tequila, Finest Call Lime Sour, Bols Melon Liqueur, Mountain Dew, a lime wedge and beef stick garnish.

Cantina Laredo: They are celebrating with $8 Perfect Patrón Ritas, which are made with Patrón Silver and Patrón Citrónage Orange.

Chili’s: Chili’s Grill & Bar is always good for a drink special. On National Margarita Day, they are offering $5 Presidente or Hearts on Fire Margaritas that come with a special cup.

Condado’s Tacos: Condado’s is offering $1 off their most popular “Summer’s Not Canceled” Margarita. This special is available at all locations.

El Chico: Get a $3 house margarita at participating locations.

Miller’s Ale House: Get a $2.22 house margarita at participating locations up until 8 p.m. ET. They’re also offering upgrades to Patrón Silver for only $2 more.

Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub: Get a $4.99 House Cuervo Margarita. If margaritas aren’t your thing, then they’re also offering other drink specials. These are valid only on February 22.

O’Charley’s: O’Charley’s has a perpetual margarita day special. They offer $4 house-made margaritas all day every day.

Olive Garden: As part of their daily drink specials, Olive Garden is offering their Watermelon Margarita for $5.

On The Border: On top of $5 Grande ‘Rita Specials from February 1 to February 22, the restaurant is also offering $10 off purchases of $35 or more through February 23.

Taco Cabana: Taco Cabana is offering $3 margaritas and an all-day happy hour for National Margarita Day.

Other Margarita Day Specials & Freebies

💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

Join us tonight as we enjoy great music from Joe Bailey and get ready for #NationalMargaritaDay tomorrow! We'll be featuring our 🍍Pineapple and 🍉Watermelon Ritas!!! Also, don't forget we'll be serving 🦞 crawfish!!! It's going to be a great #Friday! pic.twitter.com/zudywBVdwW — Pueblo Viejo Mexican Restaurant Cleveland (@PuebloCleveland) February 21, 2020

Abuelo’s Mexico Restaurant: While there isn’t a discount available for the cocktail, they will be donating $2 per Premium Margarita sold to help end child hunger. The offer is valid only on February 22, and it does not include Oklahoma locations.

Postmates: Through February 22, Postmates customers who are 21 or older in Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Francisco and Orange County, California, New York City and Miami can get a free Don Julio Party Pack with no purchase necessary. The offer is good while supplies last. To order, open Postmates, find the pack, and add to your order. The pack includes a tote bag, coasters, lime squeezer, cups, reusable metal straws and more. Also through Saturday, Postmates is offering free delivery on Don Julio Blanco orders with code DONJULIO.

If locations near you aren’t on the list, you can always check with smaller restaurants or locations near you to see if they’re offering specials for National Margarita Day.

READ NEXT: The Balcony in La. Featured on ‘Restaurant: Impossible’