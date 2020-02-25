Nelson Cade III: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nelson Cade III is a singer/songwriter who is about to take The Voice season 18 by storm. In a preview clip released by the show ahead of the premiere on Monday, February 24, Cade is shown being the first four-chair-turn audition of the season, getting nods from coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas as he rocks out on Stevie Ray Vaughan’s hit “Pride and Joy.”

Here’s what you need to know about this talented young man.

1. Nelson Grew Up in Orange County

According to his official website, Cade is a native of Orange County, California, where he attended Orange County School of the Arts and then Anaheim High School, graduating in 2010. His birthday is August 5.

Cade was “discovered” walking through a farmers’ market in downtown Los Angeles in 2018. He was carrying his guitar and an organizer of the market asked him if he wanted to play there. Since then, Cade has been performing at a variety of venues in Southern California, including the House of Blues in Anaheim and the Segerstrom Center of the Arts in Costa Mesa.

He has always dreamed of being a professional musician, writing on Facebook earlier this year, “I always dreamed… I never stopped walking towards it. This dream has brought me to so many places and people, all guiding me closer. One week, and my dream becomes much more real. NBC’s The Voice premieres February 24th & 25th.”

2. He’s a Classically Trained Pianist

In addition to being an accomplished guitar player, which Cade shows off during his Voice audition, he is also a classically trained pianist. He actually started playing the piano when he was just five years old, his mom Beverly Clavon told Baltimore Guided in an interview, and it just took off from there.

“He played Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in C Sharp Minor (my favorite) at 12 because I said I would get him a tuxedo with tails when he learned it,” said Clavon. “It was confirmed for me when, after receiving a bad grade in high school, he was punished by taking away his piano practice.”

Clavon also revealed that Cade is self-taught on the guitar. He learned how to play on the “Guitar Hero” video game and then “once he beat the game, he asked for a guitar.” She also said that he started doing public speaking at a young age as well, with their pastor calling Cade a “linguistic volcano” at the age of 2. He would go on to deliver sermons at several local churches.

3. Stevie Wonder Once Asked if He Could Play with Nelson

One of the coolest things about Cade is that he once got to play a set with legendary artist Stevie Wonder. According to Cade’s website, the story goes that he was playing a gig at the Skylight Gardens in west Los Angeles when the bartender slipped him a note to tell him that Stevie Wonder was sitting in the audience. Cade froze and then wondered if he should play one of Wonder’s songs?

“I kept arguing to myself, ‘Don’t play a Stevie Wonder song. Don’t do it. It’s way too obvious!’ Eventually I gave in. I played ‘Isn’t She Lovely.’ However, I just did an instrumental version, intended to serve as a tip of the hat gesture. As soon as I finished, I got a tap on the shoulder, and a man (Stevie’s bodyguard) said, ‘That’s Stevie Wonder over there and he wants to know if he can play with you.'”

Cade writes that he “wanted to cry” and still doesn’t know how he held it together, but he did and then they played together for almost an hour.

“Playing with a legend is absolutely amazing and I’ll always cherish this once in a lifetime moment. I will forever be impressed with how sincere of a person he is, he is profoundly kind and an absolute pleasure to be around,” says Cade.

4. He Taught a Class About Making it as a Gigging Musician

Cade loves to share his experiences with other would-be musicians, so he jumped at the chance to teach a Master Class at La Mirada High School in Norwalk, California, in 2018. The class was described as an opportunity for students to learn “what it’s like to be in the industry” from “professional musicians and performers.”

Cade says it was a “special moment” and writes of his experience in the classroom, “I thoroughly enjoyed this experience and I can’t wait to be back to do this again. It is so valuable to be in a room with people who want to learn how to pursue a career, especially in music. I look forward to doing this at other high schools as well.”

His mom told Baltimore Guided that she’s so proud of Cade’s “kind soul that is full of talent, love, laughter” and that he wants to share his talent with so many people. She hopes he can bring his light to many more people and “achieve all his dreams.”

5. Nelson is Engaged to Stephanie Silva

If you were thinking that Cade is single and ready to mingle, think again. According to Facebook, he has been engaged to Stephanie Gabrielle Silva since New Year’s Day 2014. And Silva can be seen with Cade’s mom and other friends and family during his Voice audition, so they are apparently going strong.

In 2019, the two took a trip to Italy, posting an Instagram photo of themselves at the Villa Borghese Spanish Steps in Rome. And in February 2015, Cade posted to Instagram that it’s “hard to believe it’s been seven years,” so it sounds like the two of them have been together since 2008.

He writes of Silva, “It’s awesome to be happy with you… You made my day!” and “She makes the beach fun!” and he quotes Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas in a third, writing, “We’re simply meant to be.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

