NFL’s ‘Inspire Change’ Super Bowl 2020 Commercial

The NFL is running a 60-second ad during the 2020 Super Bowl to continue promoting the league’s “Inspire Change” initiative. The ad was inspired by the 2015 police shooting death of Corey Jones, the cousin of retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin, according to Time. The officer who killed Jones, Nouman Raja, was found guilty of attempted manslaughter and attempted murder before being sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Washington Examiner reports.

The emotional ad features Boldin as he examines the controversial police shooting and discusses the Players Coalition, a nonprofit charitable group that helps fund civic efforts while focusing on police-community relations, economic advancement, and criminal justice reform, according to the ad. The promo includes clips of Boldin and Jones’ family following the shooting, and encourages viewers to be part of solution and help “effect change in this country.”

Check out the full Super Bowl commercial below:

The Emotional Ad Discusses Jones’ Death & Encourages Viewers to ‘Be’ The Change They Want to See

“There are some things just bigger than football.” #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/HIW1G15VxX — Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) January 19, 2020

Boldin posted the clip on his Twitter page on January 19, 2020. The ad, which can be viewed above, sees Boldin discussing the night his cousin was killed, while a short reenactment plays out on the screen.

“Yeah, I’ll never forget that night,” he says in a voiceover. “I was still playing with the 49ers and my wife walks up after the game and told me that my cousin Corey had been killed. Corey broke down on the side of the road and a plain clothed police officer pulled up. Then this guy starts screaming. All you hear from there is three shots.” The promo cuts over to a devastating clip of Jones’ father sobbing during a press conference, asking “Why? Why’s my son gone today? Why?”

Boldin continues, “There’s just some things that are bigger than football. And I felt like, starting the Players Coalition and effecting change in this country was one of those things.” The former 49ers wide receiver goes on to discuss the Players Coalition and the changes that the organization is attempting to make in the country today.

“We focus on police-community relations, education and economic advancement, and criminal justice reform.” He adds, “Had it not been for the work that we do, Corey’s death would have been in vain. The best way to inspire change, is to be it.”

The NFL Wanted to Shed Light on The Work Professional Football Players Are Doing in Support of Social Justice

Former NFL Star Anquan Boldin Talks About New Video For Justice Reform | TODAY
A powerful new public service announcement for the NFL's "Inspire Change" initiative is drawing strong reactions. Its focus is a very personal family tragedy for former NFL star Anquan Boldin.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Super Bowl ad was created to spread awareness of the continuing social justice issues minorities face in the country today.

“We felt it was important to clearly define for our fans what ‘Inspire Change’ is, the work that our players are doing in support of social justice, and what inspired Anquan — who has been one of the players at the forefront of this work — to get involved with these efforts,” NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis told CNN.

If the NFL airs a different version of the clip during the Super Bowl, Heavy will update this post with the promo once it becomes available. In the meantime, enjoy the clips above, and check out this this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and Super Bowl entertainment news!