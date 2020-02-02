The Old Man From Google’s Super Bowl Commercial Is an Employee’s Grandfather

Loretta | Google Super Bowl Commercial 2020A man reminisces about the love of his life with a little help from Google. See something in this story you want to try for yourself? Here are a few tips to get you started. First you’ll need the Google Assistant. If you don’t already have it, you can learn more at https://assistant.google.com 00:12 “Show me photos of me and Loretta” To use the Assistant to pull up photos, make sure you and your favorite people are tagged in your Google Photos. Then just say, “Hey Google, show me photos of me and [their name]” 00:21 “Remember, Loretta hated my mustache.” To try this one, just say, “Hey Google, remember…” and then whatever you’d like the Assistant to help you recall later. Like “Hey Google, remember Dad’s shoe size is 8 and half” or “remember Maria loves lilies.” Then, to see everything you’ve asked the Assistant to remember, just say, “Hey Google, what did I tell you to remember?” 00:39 “Show me photos from our anniversary” To see photos from a wedding, anniversary, birthday, or graduation, you’ll need a Google Photos account, and you’ll also need to tell your Assistant the specific date. Just say something like, “Hey Google, remember my anniversary is May 18th” or “remember Mark’s birthday is March 30th.” Then you can use that information in many ways, like “Hey Google, show me photos from our anniversary” or “Hey Google, remind me to buy flowers on Mark’s birthday.” 00:51 “Play our favorite movie.” First, tell your Google Assistant what your favorite movie is by saying, “Hey Google, our favorite movie is Casablanca.” Once you’ve purchased your favorite movie on Google Play Movies or YouTube, all you have to say is, “Hey Google, play our favorite movie” and the movie will start playing. C R E D I T S Voiced by Grandpop Music: Say Something (instrumental) – A Great Big World Film clip: Casablanca. CASABLANCA and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. (s20) 2020-01-28T11:00:02.000Z

In Google’s “Loretta” Super Bowl 2020 Commercial, an elderly man reminisces about the love of his life in an attempt to keep her memory alive. The commercial is the real story of a Google employee’s grandfather and his late wife. The man, whose name has not been publicly released, also narrates the commercial.

He starts off the commercial saying, “Hey Google, show me photos of me and Loretta.” His Google Assistant then brings up a number of pictures and memories of the couple, and when the man says, “Remember, Loretta hated my mustache,” Google replies, “Ok, I’ll remember that.” When he says, “Remember, Loretta loved going to Alaska. And scallops.” Google replies, “Ok, I’ll remember that.”

The spot will leave audiences in tears. To date, it’s already garnered over 8 million views on Youtube.

Heavy has reached out to Google for comment about the identity of the elderly man.

The Man Is the Grandfather of a Google Designer Who Contributed to the Ad

In a blog post announcing the commercial, Chief Marketing Officer Lorraine Twohill writes, “At 85, to an audience of millions, [the man will] be making his film debut. We couldn’t be happier for him.”

USA Today reports that the man featured in the spot is the grandfather of an employee who contributed to the creation of the ad. The commercial was an in-house production, meaning that no external agencies or directors were involved.

The Spot Is Similar to Google’s First Super Bowl Commercial

Ten years ago, Google aired it’s first Big Game ad, which, similarly, pulled on viewers’ heartstrings.

In her blog post, Twhohill writes, “Loretta has a few other things in common with our ‘Parisian Love’ commercial from 10 years ago… Both are simple love stories told through the lens of our products. Both were inspired by real people…”

On Tuesday, Google also released a separate video that helps audiences get some information in preparation for Sunday’s game. Google trends data has been used in the spot, which highlights the most frequently asked questions about the game– what time does the Super Bowl start, how many points is a touchdown, how to make guacamole, where is the Super Bowl, who is singing the national anthem, who is the fastest player in the NFL, and so on.

Google isn’t the only company that has opted for a more emotional approach to their Super Bowl ad. Kia is also featuring a real-life story as their commercial, centering on football player Josh Jacobs, who grew up homeless. In the ad, Jacobs advises his younger self not to give up despite the obstacles he will face.

“You got to believe in yourself,” Jacobs says in the commercial. “Be tougher than the world around you.”

The commercial ends with Jacobs walking onto the field as a successful football player– which he is, today. Kia has also vowed to donate $1,000 to three charity partners to help fight youth homelessness– Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows, and StandUp for Kids.

