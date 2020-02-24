Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katy Perry, a judge on American Idol, and Orlando Bloom became engaged on Valentines Day in 2019. Perry and Bloom began their relationship in 2016.

Bloom was raised in Canterbury, Kent, with his sister, Samantha. Their mother taught them to enjoy the arts and encouraged them to participate in the local Kent Festival. Bloom began by reciting poetry and prose, displaying an advanced sensitivity to tone and modulation. Yet, it wasn’t this precociousness or his frequent trips to the theater that influenced Bloom to become a professional actor. He was in awe of larger-than-life characters, from Superman to the members of the A-Team, and knew the only way to become one was to play one on the screen.

At 16, Bloom relocated to London and performed with the National Youth Theatre for two seasons before winning a scholarship to train with the British American Drama Academy. At the conclusion of his term with the group, he played the lead in A Walk in the Vienna Woods, and secured an agent.

1. Orlando Bloom Is Playing Prince George In An Upcoming Cartoon Series

A new cartoon series has been commissioned featuring the royal family as seen through the eyes of Prince George. The Prince is inspired by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti’s Instagram account, which satirizes the royals, and it already has a stellar cast including Alan Cumming and Orlando Bloom.

British actor Orlando will be the voice of Prince Harry in the series, while Condola Rashad will portray Meghan, and Tom Hollander will be the voices of both Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Gary Janetti will be the voice of Prince George, while Prince William and Kate will be voiced by Iwan Rheon and Lucy Punch. Alan, meanwhile, will play George’s butler Owen, and Frances De La Tour joins as the Queen.

The series is written and executive produced by Gary and produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Each episode will see George find his path as a young royal in modern times, “from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s corgis to going to primary school with non-royals,” reported Hello! Magazine.

2. He Has Tattoos of His Son’s Name In Morse Code

The British star recently took to Instagram to reveal his freshly corrected tattoo which he got in honor of his nine-year-old son Flynn.

The inking, which featured a thin black line and a series of numbers, was supposed to spell out ‘Flynn’ in Morse Code but instead it spelled the word ‘Frynn.’ The actor also revealed another tattoo on the inside of his wrist, which featured a picture of a dog with the word ‘SIDI’ written in block letters.

Alongside the selection of snaps, the Lord of the Rings star wrote: “Finally dot it right! How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail Fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy.” Sidi was the actor’s dog who sadly passed away in 2016 after a long struggle with liver disease. Orlando previously revealed that he adopted the black Saluki mix in 2004 after rescuing him as a stray when filming Kingdom Of Heaven in Morocco, reported Daily Mail.

3. Orlando Bloom Got His Start In the Lord of the Rings Trilogy

He was one of a handful of actors carefully selected for New Line Cinema’s highly anticipated, $270 million, three-film screen adaptation of Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The international success of the trilogy’s first installment, The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), made Bloom a sought-after young actor.

While still in school, Bloom was trying to make it onto a friend’s rooftop terrace when he fell three stories and broke his back. The accident almost paralyzed the actor, but surgery let him walk out of the hospital on crutches. Soon afterward, all his peers auditioned for coveted roles in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The extensive and selective casting process took place in every English-speaking country. Bloom good-naturedly tried out for the role of Faramir, a character introduced in the second film, The Two Towers (2002).

After meeting with the project’s director, Peter Jackson, Bloom was not cast as Faramir. Instead, Jackson asked that he read for the part of Legolas Greenleaf, a much more prominent figure who is featured in all three films. The director offered Bloom the role a few weeks later, only two days before the burgeoning star graduated from drama school, reported Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Orlando Bloom Is Dyslexic

Orlando attended St. Edmund’s School in Canterbury but struggled in many courses because of dyslexia. He did embrace the arts, however, and enjoyed pottery, photography and sculpturing. He also participated in school plays and was active at his local theater.

As a teen, Orlando landed his first job: he was a clay trapper at a pigeon shooting range. Encouraged by his mother, he and his sister began studying poetry and prose, eventually giving readings at Kent Festival. Orlando and Samantha won many poetry and Bible reciting competitions. Then Orlando, who always idolized larger-than-life characters, gravitated towards serious acting.

At the age of 16, he moved to London and joined the National Youth Theatre, spending two seasons there and gaining a scholarship to train with the British American Drama Academy. Like many young actors, he also auditioned for a number of television roles to further his career, landing bit parts in British television shows Casualty (1986), Midsomer Murders (1997) and Smack the Pony (1999). He also appeared in the critically acclaimed movie Wilde (1997), says IMDB.

5. Orlando Bloom Was Married to Miranda Kerr

Miranda May Kerr was born in Sydney and raised in the small town of Gunnedah to John and Therese Kerr. Kerr’s paternal grandmother lived on a farm, where she “raced motorbikes and rode horses.” Her parents later moved the family to Brisbane when she and her younger brother Matthew were teenagers. She originally aspired to become a nutritionist and later studied nutrition and health psychology after her high school graduation, but entered a magazine contest shortly before her fourteenth birthday. Kerr attended All Hallows’ School, where she graduated in 2000.

Kerr began modeling for various clothing brands, runways, and print advertisements. Mostly notably, the companies she has worked for include Dolly, Tigerlily, Roxy, Billabong Girls, One Teaspoon, Victoria’s Secret, Qantas, Maybelline, Vogue, and Marie Claire. Kerr relocated to New York City in 2004.

Kerr met Orlando Bloom in 2007. They were later married in a private July 2010 ceremony when she was four months pregnant, and Kerr gave birth to their first child, a son named Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, in January 2011, says IMDB.

