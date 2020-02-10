Oscars 2020 Best Actor & Actress Predictions

The Academy Awards allow a chance for fans to see their favorite actors and actresses receive recognition for their work from the previous year. The Best Actor and Best Actress categories are some of the biggest awards of the night.

While it’s almost certain that 1917 will win Best Picture, there is always the possibility for an upset, especially this year, with the foreign film Parasite following closely, having won the Best Ensemble at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards earlier in the year.

The Best Actor and Best Actress categories are pretty certain based on the rest of the 2020 awards season so far.

Here are our predictions for the big awards of the night:

Best Actor

The nominees for Best Actor:

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Who will win: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker. It’s pretty certain at this point that Phoenix will take home this award for his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker. He has consistently taken home the award this year, and it isn’t likely for there to be an upset at this point. While Adam Driver delivered what may be the strongest performance of his career to date in Marriage Story, it hasn’t been his year for awards.

Best Actress

Best Leading Actress Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Who will win: Renée Zellweger, Judy. Zellweger has taken home every best actress award this year, including the BAFTA and SAG award in this category. It would be surprising for anyone else to end up with this award. While Johansson is nominated in both this category and that of Supporting Actress, it’s unlikely for there to be an upset here. Notably, Awkwafina was not nominated for an Academy Award for The Farewell.

Best Supporting Actor

Nominations for Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Who will win: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. This category is Pitt’s to lose. He took home the SAG award in the category, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA. He used 2020 to prove he still has what it takes to be an award-winning actor and possibly delivered a more eye-catching performance than Leonardo DiCaprio, his Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood costar.

Best Supporting Actress

Nominations for Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell



Who will win: Laura Dern, Marriage Story. Marriage Story will get some much-deserved recognition in this category. Dern has swept this category for most of the year so far. Notably missing from this category is Jennifer Lopez for her role in Hustlers.

Tune in to the Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC to see if our predictions are correct and if your favorite performance of the year gets recognition.

The 92nd Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

