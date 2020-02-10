Oscars 2020 Best Picture Winner Predictions

The 92nd Academy Awards are Sunday, Feb 9 at 8 p.m. ET. The hostless ceremony will mark the main event of awards season and offer an opportunity for fans to see their favorite celebrities once again walk the red carpet.
The field for the Best Picture is crowded, with nine total nominated films. Of the nine nominated films, four of them have been nominated in 10 or more categories, making this a historic year for Best Picture.
Nominees for Best Picture:
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
While the way voting for the Academy Awards is slightly different than the other award ceremonies we’ve seen this year, it’s likely that they’ll follow the same route the SAG awards and Golden Globes did by awarding this category to 1917.
The Field is Filled With Highly-Regarded and Nominated Films
One of the best ways to try to determine which film will win the biggest category of the night is by looking at which films have been ahead for the rest of the awards season. This year, 1917 has consistently come out on top, and it’s likely it will take home the award once again at the Oscars.
1917 was directed by Sam Mendes. The film, which is shot to feel like a one-shot throughout, is a war movie that is unlike most others that are currently out. The synopsis reads: “During World War I, two British soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission to stop an attack by the British 7th Division that will result in a massacre by the Germans. Their assignment takes on extra urgency as one of the young soldiers’ brothers is fighting in that division.”
The groundbreaking cinematography and effects take 1917 to a level that other war movies have not hit in recent years. Reviews for the film are overwhelmingly positive. The movie took home the top honors from both the Producers and Directors Guilds.
While 1917 is the most likely winner, it is possible that other films could pull off an upset in this category.
There May Be an Upset
Since the beginning of awards season, Bong Joon Ho’s foreign-language film Parasite has been a favorite. If Parasite were to win, it would be the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture.
Since the start of awards season, the foreign film Parasite has taken the scene by storm. Foreign films aren’t often nominated in this category, so there’s definitely something to be said about that as well.
This year will be the second year in a row that the Oscars don’t have a host. Instead, the ceremony will be headed up by a host of different presenters throughout the night. Presenters include Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi and more.
Some of our other predictions include Joaquin Phoenix for Leading Actor, Brad Pitt for Supporting Actor, Renee Zellweger for Leading Actress and Laura Dern for Supporting Actress.
Scarlett Johansson is the only actress nominated in both acting categories. She has been nominated for her performance in Marriage Story for Leading Actress, and she was nominated for Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.
The Oscars are held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
