Oscars 2020 Date And Location: When Is the Academy Awards Show?

The Oscars, also known as The Academy Awards, are taking place this Sunday, February 9, 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards will air at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on ABC. Other platforms airing The Oscars include Hulu and Sling. Red carpet coverage will begin prior to the start of the ceremony.

The 2020 Oscars will not have a host. After the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart hosting the 2019 Oscars, stemming from past tweets of his that were rooted in homophobia, the organizations decided to go forward with the 92nd Academy Awards sans-host.

Where Are The Oscars Held?

As is tradition, The Academy Awards are held in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Located on Hollywood Boulevard, the Dolby Theater is a famed Los Angeles landmark. The theater is situated near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making it one of the most visited tourist attractions in the city.

The Dolby Theater is capable of holding 3,400 people. During the Academy Awards, that means that the theater will be filled with 3,400 of the most prominent and influential people in Hollywood. During the 92nd Academy Awards, anticipated celebrity appearances include Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon, Penelope Cruz, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, and more!

Tours of the Dolby Theater are open to the public and occur every 30 minutes, seven days a week. The first tour of the day begins at 10:30 AM and daily tours end at 4:00 PM.

Who Is Predicted To Win?

For “Best Picture,” the film 1917 is predicted to win over fellow nominees Ford v Ferrari, Joker, Marriage Story, and Little Women.

“Best Actor” is expected to go to Joaquin Phoneix for his performance in Joker. Nominees for the best male performance include Adam Driver in Marriage Story, Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory, Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes, and Leondardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

“Best Actress” is anticipated to be awarded to Renee Zellweger for her role in Judy. Other nominees for the leading female performance include Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan in Little Women, Cynthia Erivo in Harriet, and Charlize Theron in Bombshell.

The award for “Best Supporting Actor” is predicted to be awarded to Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Fellow nominees include Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes, Al Pacino in The Irishman, Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, and Joe Pesci in The Irishman.

“Best Supporting Actress” is expected to go to Laura Dern in Marriage Story. Other nominees for the supporting female role include Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, Florence Pugh in Little Women, Margot Robbie in Bombshell, and Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit.

READ NEXT: What Happens to Victoria Paul on ‘The Bachelor’ This Week?