Oscars 2020 Performers & Performances: Who Is Performing at the Awards?

The 92nd Academy Awards air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m Pacific on ABC.

During the three hours of estimated run time, the film academy will present awards to a group of nominees who don’t demonstrate the same degree of diversity as 2019’s nominees. The group is also low on women, with no female directors nominated for the best category.

The film academy received criticism for their nominees across 24 categories in January. Todd Phillips’ Joker received 11 nominations, including best picture.

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) was the only actor of color to receive a nomination in a year marked by well received performances by women of color including Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Awkwafina (The Farewell) and the cast of Parasite. While missing nominations in the acting categories, Bong Joon Ho scored six Oscar nods, including best picture.

Sam Mendes’ World War I drama (1917), Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino’s L.A. love letter (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood),” received 10 nominations each.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told reporters in January that the network planned on not having an emcee for the second year in a row. ABC decided to eliminate the emcee format after it was discovered that Kevin Hart, the presenter planned for the 2019 program, made homophobic jokes. After receiving criticism for his comments, he dropped out of the presenter role.

Who Is Performing at the Oscars This Year?

Cynthia Erivo: Among the Oscars performers, Erivo is nominated not only for Music (Original Song), but also for Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Elton John: Elton John has been nominated for four Oscars in this category, and won once.

Idina Menzel: She gave an incredible Oscars performance with the Oscar winning original song “Let it Go” from the first Frozen.

Chrissy Metz: The This Is Us star will sing the Oscar nominated “I’m Standing With You.”

Randy Newman: He has been nominated 22 times, and won four Oscars, including for songs in each of the previous three Toy Story films.

Diane Warren has been nominated for 11 Oscars in this category, with this being her third nomination in the past three years.

What Are the Original Song Nominees?

Think you know who will take home an Oscar this year? Make your #Oscars predictions and tune in Sunday, Feb. 9 to see how you did! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 3, 2020

The original songs that will be performed at the 2020 Oscars are performed by a mix of establishment and emerging names:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 will be performed by Randy Newman

(Music and Lyric by Randy Newman)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman will be Performed by Elton John

(Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin)

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough will be Performed by Chrissy Metz

(Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II will be performed by Idina Menzel and Aurora

(Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

“Stand Up” from Harriet will be performed by Cynthia Erivo

(Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)

In addition to the musical performance of five Oscar nominated songs, Questlove will make a special appearance and Eímear Noone will guest-conduct a segment. Noone is the first woman to conduct during the Oscars.

