Oscars 2020 Winners & Academy Awards Nominees

Oscars 2020 Winners & Academy Awards Nominees

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Oscars Nominees

Getty Preparations on the red carpet before the 92nd Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, Feb 9, 2020. The ceremony will air beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC. The awards ceremony will not have a host for the second year in a row.

Leading the pack with 11 nominations, Joker is the star of the show; however, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood follows with 10. Another possible big winner of the night is 1917, which has been nominated in nine separate categories.

This post will be updated with the winners live as the ceremony airs. 

Here are the nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards:

Acting Categories

JOKER – Final Trailer – Now Playing In Theatershttps://www.joker.movie https://www.facebook.com/jokermovie https://twitter.com/jokermovie https://www.instagram.com/jokermovie/ Director Todd Phillips “Joker” centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night…but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study. Three-time Oscar nominee Phoenix (“The Master,” “Walk the Line,” “Gladiator”) stars in the titular role alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull,” “The Godfather: Part II”) as Franklin. The film also stars Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool 2”), Frances Conroy (TV’s “American Horror Story,” Hulu’s “Castle Rock”), Marc Maron (TV’s “Maron,” “GLOW”), Bill Camp (“Red Sparrow,” “Molly’s Game”), Glenn Fleshler (TV’s “Billions,” “Barry”), Shea Whigham (“First Man,” “Kong: Skull Island”), Brett Cullen (“42,” Netflix’s “Narcos”), Douglas Hodge (“Red Sparrow,” TV’s “Penny Dreadful”) and Josh Pais (upcoming “Motherless Brooklyn,” “Going in Style”). Oscar nominee Phillips (“Borat,” “The Hangover” trilogy) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Oscar-nominated writer Scott Silver (“The Fighter”), based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Phillips and Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born,” “American Sniper”) under their Joint Effort banner, and Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff (“The Wolf of Wall Street”). It is executive produced by Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta, and Bruce Berman. Behind the scenes, Phillips is joined by director of photography Lawrence Sher (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “The Hangover” trilogy), production designer Mark Friedberg (“Selma,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”), editor Jeff Groth (“War Dogs,” “The Hangover Part III”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges (“Phantom Thread,” “The Artist”). The music is by Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Sicario: Day of the Soldado”). Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, in Association with BRON Creative, a Joint Effort Production, a Film by Todd Phillips, “Joker.” It will be in theaters nationwide October 4, 2019 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.2019-08-28T15:59:43.000Z

Actor in a Leading Role (Best Actor)
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actor in a Supporting Role (Best Supporting Actor)
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (winner)

Actress in a Leading Role (Best Actress)
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actress in a Supporting Role (Best Supporting Actress)
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Film Categories

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Official Trailer (HD)“In this town, it can all change…like that.” Watch the new #OnceUponATimeInHollywood trailer – in theaters July 26. https://www.OnceUponATimeInHollywood.movie/?hs308=youtubeorg Follow Us On Social: https://www.facebook.com/OnceInHollywood https://www.twitter.com/OnceInHollywood https://www.instagram.com/OnceInHollywood Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe Quentin Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. #LeonardoDiCaprio #BradPitt #QuentinTarantino #MargotRobbie #Hollywood #Sony #OfficialTrailer #Trailer2019-05-21T15:00:00.000Z

Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite

Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost my Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (winner)

Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)

Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window (winner)
Saria
A Sister

Best Original Song
“I can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough, Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II, Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
“Stand Up” from Harriet Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Ervo

Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (winner)
Joker, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wison-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (winner)

Cinematography
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Parasite

Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing 
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Tune in to the Academy Awards at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 9 to see who takes home the most awards.

READ NEXT: Adam Driver’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Read More
,