Oscars 2020 Winners & Academy Awards Nominees

The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, Feb 9, 2020. The ceremony will air beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC. The awards ceremony will not have a host for the second year in a row.
Leading the pack with 11 nominations, Joker is the star of the show; however, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood follows with 10. Another possible big winner of the night is 1917, which has been nominated in nine separate categories.
Here are the nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards:
Acting Categories
Actor in a Leading Role (Best Actor)
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actor in a Supporting Role (Best Supporting Actor)
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (winner)
Actress in a Leading Role (Best Actress)
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actress in a Supporting Role (Best Supporting Actress)
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Film Categories
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost my Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (winner)
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window (winner)
Saria
A Sister
Best Original Song
“I can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough, Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II, Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
“Stand Up” from Harriet Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Ervo
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (winner)
Joker, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wison-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (winner)
Cinematography
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
