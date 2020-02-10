Oscars 2020 Winners & Academy Awards Nominees

The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, Feb 9, 2020. The ceremony will air beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC. The awards ceremony will not have a host for the second year in a row.

Leading the pack with 11 nominations, Joker is the star of the show; however, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood follows with 10. Another possible big winner of the night is 1917, which has been nominated in nine separate categories.

This post will be updated with the winners live as the ceremony airs.

Here are the nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards:

Acting Categories

Actor in a Leading Role (Best Actor)

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actor in a Supporting Role (Best Supporting Actor)

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (winner)

Actress in a Leading Role (Best Actress)

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actress in a Supporting Role (Best Supporting Actress)

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Film Categories

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

1917

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost my Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (winner)

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window (winner)

Saria

A Sister

Best Original Song

“I can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough, Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II, Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from Harriet Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Ervo

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (winner)

Joker, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wison-Cairns

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (winner)

Cinematography

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Tune in to the Academy Awards at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 9 to see who takes home the most awards.

