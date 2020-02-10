‘Parasite’ Is The First Non-English Language Film To Win ‘Best Picture’ At Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards concluded with the announcement of the winner of “Best Picture,” and the 2020 Oscar went to South Korean film Parasite. This is the first time that a non-English language film has won the top award.

Parasite is a film about socio-economic class disparities. The plot of the film follows a lower-income family as they become ingratiated in the lives of a much wealthier family. It currently has a rating of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Award For Best Director

In addition to winning “Best Picture,” Parasite was always awarded “Best Director,” which specifically went to director Bong Joon Ho. As he was presented his award by fellow director Spike Lee, he was praised for making history as the second director to ever take home the prize for a non-English language film.

Reviews of the film and directing have been overly positive. Empire calls Parasite “A miracle of a film. It feels like Bong Joon Ho’s already extraordinary career has been building to this: a riotous social satire that’s as gloriously entertaining as it is deeply sardonic.”

Common Sense Media’s review said of the directing that “South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho already has an impeccable track record, but he’s stepped up his game with this brilliant, powerfully revealing social satire.”

When Mid-Day reviewed the film, it was said that “Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is a breath-taking piece of jugglery that may be tonally inconsistent but the effect it leaves behind is one of shock and awe.”

And on Twitter, user Zack Kornfeld said of the film and directing, “So awesome. Congrats to Parasite, the best movie of 2019. It occurs to me that many of you still haven’t had the pleasure of seeing it, so do yourself a favor and correct that ASAP. What a great year for movies.”

So if you haven’t seen Parasite yet, now is the time to see it! It can now be said that Parasite is literally the best film of the year!

