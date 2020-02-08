Patrick Frazee Now: Where Is Kelsey Berreth’s Fiance Today in 2020?

Patrick Frazee was sentenced to life without parole in the murder of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was the 29-year-old mother of his 14-month old daughter, Kaylee. He killed the young mom and flight instructor in her own home, then burned her body. You can read more about the murder here. He conspired to commit the murder with Krystal Lee Kenney, who was his girlfriend in college. The two were having an affair. You can read more about Kenney here and more about Kaylee’s life now here.

Frazee was a rancher and a farrier in Colorado when he murdered Berreth on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. She was missing for several weeks before the investigation was considered a murder investigation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Patrick Frazee Is Serving a Life Sentence Without Parole Plus 156 Years in the Brutal Murder of His Fiancee

It took several weeks for the missing persons case for the 29-year-old mother and flight instructor to turn into a murder investigation. Berreth was last seen on surveillance footage at Safeway with her 14-month-old daughter, Kaylee, at about 12:30 p.m. November 22, 2018. About one hour later, Frazee is seen on surveillance footage at Walmart with the baby stroller. Soon after that, Frazee was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera going into Berreth’s home, according to the arrest warrant filed in his case. Frazee had called the cellphone of Krystal Lee Kenney at about the same time as he went to Berreth’s house.

Woodland Park Police described Berreth’s murder as a “horrific death,” according to court records.

“When you first meet Kelsey, she’s super shy, very quiet. But behind that quiet exterior is someone that’s very sharp, very intelligent,” a close childhood friend, Nicole Haywood told KOAA News 5 on Jan. 23.

Patrick Frazee Told Police He Saw Kelsey During a Custody Exchange & They Broke Up

An Idaho woman was convicted last week of helping Berreth’s fiancé cover up her murder. https://t.co/jYxoZHKXL5 — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) February 7, 2020

Patrick Frazee admitted to police he had seen Kelsey Berreth November 22, 2018. He told Woodland Park Police Department they exchanged custody of their 14-month-old daughter, Kaylee, according to an application for a search warrant filed in his case.

Krystal Lee Kenney’s ex-husband, Chad Lee, told FBI agents Kenney and Frazee had a relationship in college, and that they had an affair in 2016 and 2017. Although the couple had divorced during the summer of 2018, they still lived together in Idaho and they had two children together. She gave Lee multiple stories for leaving, first saying she was going to a birthday party, and then saying she was helping a friend move. She eventually said during a phone call she was looking at a horse in Colorado with Frazee, the search warrant said. Kenney and Frazee knew each other for 12 years.

Frazee told police that the last time he heard from Berreth was in a text message on November 25, 2018. The text said she was going to check on her grandma, according to a search warrant filed in the case.

Earlier that day, Frazee said she texted him saying “Do you even love me?” He said he replied that he did, but realized days later the reply never went through. He told police he was concerned Berreth was suicidal.Frazee described their breakup to police amicably. He said they wanted to be good parents and that they would split custody 50/50, according to court documents filed in the case.