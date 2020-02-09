Paula Kelly Dead: Actress & Broadway Dancer Dies At 76

Actress and dancer Paula Kelly passed away February 9, as reported by Broadway World. She was 76. She is survived by her daughter, with she shared with husband, Donald Chaffey, who died in 1990.

Kelly, a veteran Broadway performer, and professional dancer, who’s career successfully expanded into film and TV, was born on October 21, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida. She studied at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art, the school which later became known as the “Fame” school, and studied music at Julliard.

Rest in Power, Paula Kelly ⭐️ Known for her Emmy nominated work on Night Court & The Women of Brewster Place, Kelly made her Broadway debut in 1964 with the musical 'Something More!' She also appeared in The Dozens, Ovid's Metamorphoses, & Sophisticated Ladies on Broadway.

After graduation, she was a member in both Martha Graham and Alvin Ailey’s dance companies. As a stage actress on Broadway, she appeared in 1964’s “Something More,” 1969’s “The Dozens,” 1971’s “Ovid’s Metamorphosis,” and Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Ladies,” in 1981, among many others.

Here’s what you need to know about Paula Kelly:

1. Kelly Danced On Stage & In The Film Adaptation Of ‘Sweet Charity’

3 women in the explosive There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This rooftop dance from Sweet Charity. All of the Fosse trademarks are here: the tiny movements, the athletic ending, the trend-setting camera-work, and of course the performers: Rivera's ferocious attack, Kelly (incidentally, the first black woman to show it all in playboy) and her incredible legs, and Maclaine's pixie-like joy

Kelly, who won three NAACP Image Awards, is perhaps most famous for dancing in the film Sweet Charity in 1969. She played the role of Helene onstage before starring in the film adaptation alongside Shirley MacLaine, Chita Rivera, and Sammy Davis Jr.

She also starred alongside Richard Pryor in the movie, Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling, 1993’s Bank Robber with co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Lisa Bonet, and 1995’s Once Upon A Time… When We Were Colored, with Phylicia Rashad.

2. Kelly Earned An Emmy Award Nomination For Her Role in ‘Night Court’

In addition to appearing on numerous TV series such as The Carol Burnett Show, Sanford and Son, Police Woman, Hill Street Blues, Golden Girls, and Kojak, she worked as a series regular on numerous programs. She was public defender Liz Williams on Night Court, which won her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and Ginger Jones in on Santa Barbara.

RIP Paula Kelly! One of my favorite scenes from #TheWomenOfBrewsterPlace, the meatloaf scene.

Kelly earned her second Emmy Award nomination, this time for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special in 1989 for her role of Theresa in The Women of Brewster Place.

3. Director Lee Daniels Chose A Photo Of Paula Kelly As The Most Influential Picture For Time Magazine

We loss another Queen today. Rest in Peace Paula Kelly

Night Court and Women of Brewster Place were my favs along with many more.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Lee Daniels was a huge fan of Paula Kelly. He chose the dancer’s picture as “The Photo That Influenced Me Most’ for TIME Magazine in 2016.

Daniels wrote, “When I was a kid, this photo of the divine Paula Kelly inspired me to go to the movies to see Sweet Charity. Never in my life had I seen such elegance, raw talent and breathtaking honesty on screen. She is an unsung hero and the reason that I am here.”

4. Kelly Was Featured In ‘Playboy’

Paula Kelly's August 1969 pictorial is often credited as Playboy's first display of pubic hair

In 1969, a year after performing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at the Academy Awards ceremony, Kelly was featured in an issue of Playboy magazine. The pictorial, shot by photographer Lawrence Schiller, was groundbreaking for it was the first time magazine included pubic hair in a photo.

5. Tributes To The Inspiring Performer Filled Twitter On Oscar Sunday

You may recognize her from the movie musical Sweet Charity in which she appeared alongside Shirley MacLaine and Chita Rivera. A true icon in theatre, film, and television, Paula Kelly

Those who looked up to Kelly growing up and admired her work throughout her career shared heartfelt tributes to the actress online. Fans shared their favorite roles of hers and videos of her memorable dancing performances.

Christian McBride tweeted, “Farewell to a talented genius, Paula Kelly. She was everything – broadway star, movie star, tv star, dancer, model, there was nothing she couldn’t do. She was also a hardcore jazz fan! She was always hanging out listening to the music. RIP Paula.”

She was definitely a triple threat

#RIPPaulaKelly. She always brought charisma & energy to all her performances. Whether it was TV, Broadway or film. You could see her range in KOJAK as an undercover Call Girl, GOOD TIMES, her one season on NIGHT COURT, or UPTOWN SATURDAY NIGHT, she was always special.

