Why Fans Think Pete Davidson Will Be Fired from SNL

Pete Davidson joined Saturday Night Live in 2014 at the age of 20, making him the youngest cast member in the show’s history. Since becoming a cast member of the famed comedy show, Davidson has made headlines for both his professional and personal lives. He is known for his open and honest dialogue, but it seems as though his candor could potentially jeopardize his position within the cast of SNL as he gave an interview earlier this week that has fans speculating if the comedian will either be fired or leave the show by the end of the current season.

Davidson’s personal life has been of great interest to fans, notably because of his previous relationship with singer Ariana Grande, to whom he was engaged in 2018 and subsequently split the same year. Following his separation from Grande, Davidson opened up about experiencing depression and spending time seeking therapeutic services. Because of the need to care for his mental health, he has missed several episodes of Saturday Night Live during his tenure as a cast member.

Here is what you should know about Pete Davidson’s future with Saturday Night Live:

He Spoke Candidly About His Experience on SNL Earlier This Week

Pete Davidson was interviewed by radio host Charlamagne Tha God earlier this week, and the two had a conversation during which Davidson was perhaps the most candid he has ever been about his time on Saturday Night Life. He spoke about how he feels disconnected from the rest of the cast and crew, and how he often wonders if he is laughed at as much as he is laughing with his co-workers.

Of his experience on SNL, Davidson said in the interview that, “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I’m like, cold open, political punch lines. I’m like, Weekend Update jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Huh huh huh, Pete’s a f-king jerkface.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

Davidson also spoke of the dynamic he has experienced with his fellow cast members. In the interview, he said that “It’s like a cutthroat f-king show. Everyone is trying to get their sh-t on. Everyone wants to be the next thing. So it’s not like a loving, caring (environment). You’re not going to get coddled over there. They don’t give a f-k at the end of the day.”

Following Davidson’s candid interview, Vanity Fair published an article titled, “SNL Needs Pete Davidson. Does Pete Davidson Still Need SNL?” In the piece, it is speculated that Davidson is nearing the end of his time with the comedy show. The article reports that “Now, it seems, Davidson is laying track to exit Studio 8H, even though he is currently the show’s most attention-grabbing comic.”

NBC Has Been Promoted Davidson Recently

NBC seems to be making a push to promote Pete Davidson, despite his candid interview. Clips of Davidson’s performances on the “Weekend Update” segment were posted to SNL’s Instagram account on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, and Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Despite the feedback Davidson gave earlier this week, he still appears to have positive connections with some of the cast, crew, and producers. He has routinely spoken highly of Lorne Michaels, who gave Davidson his big break and hired him as the only newcomer to join the cast during the 40th season in 2014. Of Michaels, Davidson said in the candid interview that, “Lorne is the sh-t, and he’s the best, and has treated me with nothing but love.”

Pete Davidson’s departure is something that has been speculated multiple times since he signed on to the cast of SNL six years ago. However, his interview earlier this week could be the tipping point that either causes NBC to fire him or indicates that he will be walking away after season 45 concludes. With Pete Davidson, you never know what’s in store!

