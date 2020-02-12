Do Peter and Lara Jean Stay Together in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2

Do Peter and Lara Jean stay together in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: PS I Still Love You? No.

Netflix’s 2018 teen love story To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was a surprise hit that became one of Netflix’s most watched movies. It’s the story of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Candor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), two 16 year olds who become a couple after a secret love letter written by Lara Jean was mailed to Peter.

The second installment in the To All the Boys franchise picks up where the original left off, taking Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship to its conclusion.

Here’s how Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky break up in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: PS I Still Love You:

Lara Jean Breaks Up with Peter Kavinsky for John Ambrose McClaren

Happily ever after is about to spin out of control. 💕 @lanacondor, @noahcent, and @Jordan_Fisher open up about their love triangle in ‘@toalltheboys: P.S. I Still Love You’ for our new digital cover: https://t.co/eXz0a6aFbJ #ToAllTheBoys2 Story by @samhighfill pic.twitter.com/EvbTH1zYD1 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 4, 2020

In PS I Still Love You, Lara Jean learns that having a crush is often much more fun than actually getting to live out your fantasy relationship with that person. While she’s an introvert, Peter is the most popular guy in high school who comes with a jealous ex-girlfriend. There’s also the arrival of John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), yet another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s love letters sent in the first installment.

A love triangle develops quickly between Lara Jean, Peter and John. John, who is the bookish guy who wants to have a formal at a nursing home is more Lara Jean’s style, and she and John get together at the nursing home where they both volunteer.

Lara Jean deals with the type of anxiety typical to teenage girls in their first romantic relationship. As a fan of romance novels, she finds that obsessing over John is more fun than actually dating Peter. She finally tells John that she likes him against a musical score while both characters speak directly into the camera.

Actress Lana Candor Went to Vietnam with Michelle Obama

.@LanaCondor, I loved spending time with you in Vietnam and am so grateful for your work with the @GirlsAlliance to educate and empower young women. Sending you a big hug! https://t.co/KbkYwTPFS6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 8, 2020

PS I Still Love You is the highly anticipated second installment in the three part Netflix franchise. Michelle Obama tweeted, “@LanaCondor, I loved spending time with you in Vietnam and am so grateful for your work with the @GirlsAlliance to educate and empower young women. Sending you a big hug!”

To promote PS I Still Love You, Condor appeared on Fallon Tonight to talk about going to Vietnam as part of a scholarship program that helps Vietnamese girls get through high school, to work with Michelle Obama on her Girls Opportunity Alliance, which serves to help educate young women.

Condor continues that she received a call asking if she wanted to go to Vietnam with Obama. Condor, who was adopted from Vietnam at four months of age, said this trip was the first time she was back to her birth country. She worked with Obama to talk to girls about the importance of education.

“When she walked in, I froze. I didn’t want to make any sudden movements because of the Secret Service. She gave me a hug with her beautiful arms and I was like, ‘I love you!'” To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: PS I Still Love You airs at 3 a.m. Eastern on Netflix on February 12.

