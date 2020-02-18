Why Peter Weber’s Ex Merissa Warns Him About Victoria Fuller

Season 24 of The Bachelor had a ton of surprises for viewers and its contestants throughout the series, but now the show’s leading man, Peter Weber, will receive a bombshell of his own. On Monday night, Weber’s ex-girlfriend, Merissa Pence, shows up during his hometown date with Victoria Fuller, and she does not have good news to report on the woman he’s considering as his future fiancée.

Weber, 28, and Merissa dated way back in 2012 and things ended amicably after five months. When Merissa arrives on The Bachelor, it’s not because of any beef she has with him personally, it’s to warn him about Victoria F.

Merissa told US Weekly that her relationship with Peter was casual. “I got to meet his parents and his brother and we would just, like, hang out at his parents’ house and go out to lunch or dinner or whatever. We were friends for quite a while after [our breakup], but then I was in a serious relationship and Peter had started dating someone else as well, so we really didn’t chat too much.”

Merissa, who’s a former Miss Teen Virginia, is originally from Virginia Beach, and previously met Victoria F. before the show started filming. Merissa said, “I became friends with a girl who was best friends with Victoria. And so we all kind of started hanging out and it just became more of like a forced friendship. I wouldn’t, like, voluntarily go hang out with her. Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

After Victoria F. was cast on The Bachelor, Merissa described the news going straight to her head. “We went out one night for our friend Audrey’s birthday and it turned into the ‘Victoria Fuller Show’ because it was three weeks out that she was about to leave for ‘The Bachelor’ and she just became a very self-centered person and we were all out for our friend’s birthday and she was just acting crazy. Just wanting all the attention and it was very distasteful.”

Watching Victoria F. progress on the show has been weird for Merissa not only because she once dated Peter, but because she was portraying herself as this quiet, shy woman.

“She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet,” Merissa said. “The most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

Reality Steve Warned Viewers About Victoria F. Before The Season Started

Reality Steve warned viewers about Victoria F. before Season 24 of The Bachelor even started. The blogger wrote, “I wanted to finally report to you on everything I’ve heard on Victoria Fuller since before I had even announced she was a contestant on this season. I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest.”

Fuller seemed to respond to Reality Steve’s claims by blocking him on Instagram and sharing in a captioned post, “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.”

Reality Steve also claimed that Bachelor Nation producers knew about Fuller’s controversial past and went out of their way to contact one of the women who claimed Fuller had slept with her husband. Reality Steve wrote, “In fact, production CONTACTED one of the women I spoke to wanting to know what I know. The fact that production is already searching behind the scenes and trying to find out info makes me think this is somehow going to play out on the show.”

Fuller Allegedly Ran Into Pence After Filming Ended & Called Her a F***ing Loser

Further stirring the pot, Fuller and Pence found themselves at the same bar after Weber’s season had wrapped, and things did not end well. Reality Steve tweeted, “Was told that last night, Victoria was kicked out of a Virginia Beach bar. She ran into Merissa (the woman who warned Peter about Victoria on her hometown date) and called her a f***ing loser, then locked herself in the bathroom.”

The blogger followed that tweet up by saying, “Merissa confirmed this, Victoria was asked to leave, then waited outside for Merissa & was told to leave the premises. Victoria’s side is that Merissa threatened 2 fight her & that’s why she locked herself in the bathroom. Merissa denied she threatened 2 fight her. Sooooo yeah.”

There are always two sides to every story, and viewers should wait and see as the show plays out, after Fuller finally gest a chance to fully explain her side of the story, as well as Pence, before making a final judgment on the messy situation.

