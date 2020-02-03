Why Does Peter Weber Have a Scar on His Forehead? What Happened?

There are two episodes of The Bachelor this week, one on Monday, Feb. 3 and the next on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Prior to the start of filming the episodes for week 5, however, Peter Weber suffered a “freak accident” that resulted in a facial injury and scar.

WARNING: Spoilers for this season of The Bachelor below.

Prior to the airing of any episode of this season, Us Weekly reported that Weber suffered a “serious injury” while golfing in Costa Rica on Monday, Oct. 7. While the injury did happen during filming for the season, it reportedly did not delay further filming at all.

The injury happened on the golf course, but it didn’t really have anything to do with the sport. According to Radar Online, Weber injured himself on cocktail glasses.

“He went to step on the [golf] cart but fell and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” the website reported. According to the same source, Weber received 22 stitches.

Week Five Will Show Peter Weber’s Accident

In an Instagram post on October 8th, Chris Harrison, the show’s host, said that Peter was fine.

“There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today,” the caption reads. “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

In a sneak peek for week five, an ambulance is seen appearing and someone yells “Peter!” offscreen. Later, Peter is seen holding a towel up to his face.

The synopsis for the episode says that the cast and crew travel to Costa Rica.

“Peter gives the women a shock: an unfortunate accident has left a 22-stitch scar on his forehead,” the synopsis reads. It continues to say that the remaining women “are stunned when they see the scar on his forehead.”

The Accident Is “Character Building” for Peter

The synopsis calls the accident a “character-building wound,” and Weber has opened up about the accident since it happened in an interview with People.

“It really wasn’t as bad of an injury as people thought,” he said. “I bumped my head on the top of the cart. As I reacted, I put my head down and brought my hand up, but I had a glass in my hand… [The glass] shattered and ended up slicing my forehead open.” He also said though there was a lot of blood, but he didn’t feel any pain thanks to the adrenaline.

The bachelor’s plastic surgeon stayed late that day to stitch Weber’s forehead, and he said he’s thankful for his “battle scar.” It will remind him of his journey, he said. He tells the women on the show that he fought off a Puma before telling them what really happened.

“It kind of does play a role in a little bit later on in the season,” Weber told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m not gonna spoil it, but it’s actually kind of cool. The girls took care of me. They definitely kind of felt bad about it. But I wasn’t gonna let this slow down my journey to finding what I really wanted and it’s all good. I got a battle scar now. Chicks dig scars, so I’m chilling.”

The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. This week, there will also be an episode on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

