Molly & Ruby Schofield Are Phillip Schofield’s Daughters

Molly, 26, and Ruby Schofield, 24, are Phillip Schofield’s daughters. He and his wife, Stephanie Lowe, have been married since March 1993.

On February 7, Schofield came out as gay during an episode of “This Morning.” In a statement, Schofield paid tribute to his wife saying, “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

Schofield said, “Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.” Schofield is one of the most recognizable faces on British television, hosting multiple shows, in particular, “This Morning” and “Dancing on Ice.”

Schofield’s statement continued, “This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close – they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

Phillip Embarrassed His Children When He Dressed Up As A Pussycat Doll | This MorningSubscribe now for more! http://bit.ly/1JM41yF Broadcast on 30/06/2016 Phillip recalls the time he dressed up as a Pussycat Doll for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and why his children have never forgiven him for it. Like, follow and subscribe to This Morning! Website: http://bit.ly/1MsreVq YouTube: http://bit.ly/1BxNiLl Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1FbXnjU Twitter: http://bit.ly/1Bs1eI1 This Morning – every weekday on ITV from 10:30am. Join Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes as we meet the people behind the stories that matter, chat to the hottest celebs and cook up a storm with your favourite chefs! Dr Chris Steele answers all your health questions. Stay stylish with Gok Wan's fabulous fashion, be beautiful with Bryony Blake's top make-up tips, save money with Martin Lewis and get gardening with David Domoney. http://www.itv.com http://www.stv.tv http://www.u.tv 2016-06-30T13:01:26.000Z

In 2015, Schofield credited his children with helping to keep him up-to-date on popular culture. Schofield said, “I’m very proud of the fact that my daughters keep me very current. Both of them have great taste in music and play stuff that I maybe haven’t heard before. I was driving Ruby back to uni [university] and she said, ‘You’ve got to listen to this’. Ruby and her mates discovered it just before it broke – Megan Trainor’s ‘All About That Bass’. As we listened to it … I can remember I said, oh my God, this is incredible. And I thank Ruby for introducing me to that, way before anybody else!”

Ruby Schofield has close to 60,000 followers on her Instagram page. That page is set to private. Ruby’s bio on that page merely states, 24, London. Molly’s page is also set to private where she goes under the moniker Molly May Schofield. Unlike her sister, Molly’s page is not verified although she still maintains an impress, 44,000 followers. Molly writes on her bio, “26, I intend to live forever. So far, so good.”

In April 2016, Schofield told the nation during an episode of “This Morning” that he paid his daughter’s phone bills and travel expenses. Schofield said that the reason he did that was so that he could keep in touch with his children and that he could feel safe that they wouldn’t have to walk home at night. Schofield added, “I’d feel bad if they didn’t have a grasp on money and how important it is to save. There’s never been aspect where I thought they were spoiled because they don’t ever ask.”

A year later, Schofield and his daughters were photographed on a shopping trip on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, entering stores such as Jimmy Choo and Yves Saint Laurent.

Ruby Schofield is a psychology graduate from Leeds Beckett University where she wrote a first-class honors thesis, according to The Tab.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School